Birmingham, AL

PRCA/PRSSA at UAB receives Public Relations Council of Alabama Chapter of the Year Award

uab.edu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Relations Council of Alabama chapter at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has received the 2020 Bettie W. Hudgens Student Chapter of the Year Award. “I am so proud of each of these students,” said Jacquelyn Shaia, J.D., Ph.D., assistant professor and director of the Public Relations program in the College of Arts and Sciences. “These students have stayed focused and met the challenges of this past academic year. Submissions are competitive, and these students competed against much larger programs before out-of-state public relations practitioners who served as judges. This award recognizes the hard work and skill of these students by professionals practicing in the field.”

