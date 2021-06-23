Cancel
DJ Resolution and Respect Music Release New Mixtape in their Ongoing Reversion Series

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. DJ Resolution and Respect Music have released a new mixtape titled “88 To Infinity” as the latest installment in their Reversion Series mixtapes, the team announced today. The Reversion Series mixtapes are a collaborative effort by the teams to raise awareness regarding the rights of artists who have recently become eligible to request their master recordings under the Copyright Act.

