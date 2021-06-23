rem koolhaas + AMO take the prada SS22 menswear show to the sardinian beaches

Fendi’s panoramic headquarters inside the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana served as the spectacular stage for the label’s effortlessly elegant SS22 collection on Saturday. “How you see things – and from where you see them – has never been more important,” says Silvia Venturini Fendi. “Our singular point of view in this period has modified our perception of the world – and mine has become so linked to what I see from the arches and the rooftop of our building. It is almost like a bird’s eye view of Rome from here. The colors and the perspective are always changing – the soft palette of the Roman sky across the day is so beautiful and I wanted it to be a focal point of this collection.”