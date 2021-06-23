Cancel
rem koolhaas + AMO take the prada SS22 menswear show to the sardinian beaches

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the much-awaited debut of miuccia prada and raf simmons as co-creative directors of prada, the italian fashion house presented its SS22 menswear collection with a show by OMA/AMO. the catwalk imagined a summer escape which concluded in a space where nature and artifact interact. presented in video format and filmed in milan at the fondazione prada’s deposito and in sardinia, italy, the catwalk saw the models walk down a meandering red tunnel and brought into a new, yet familiar, environment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rem Koolhaas
Person
Miuccia Prada
