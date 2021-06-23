GRUBBRR Enables The Chicken Shack Continued Quick-Service Success
BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. GRUBBRR, the leading innovator of self-ordering technologies, has just announced the expansion of an exclusive partnership with The Chicken Shack as the chain aggressively expands throughout North America. Designed to maximize profit, improve restaurant efficiency and increase customer satisfaction, GRUBBRR’s self-ordering technology has proven pivotal in the explosive expansion of The Chicken Shack.www.sfgate.com