GRUBBRR Enables The Chicken Shack Continued Quick-Service Success

Walt Disney World foodies, rejoice! A few of our favorite dining locations will once again be opening their doors to visitors!. The first stop on today’s dining news will be Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Citricos, located on the second floor of the main building, has been reimagined to pay tribute to "the whimsy and elegance" of Mary Poppins Returns. Guests will see slight touches to the film throughout the restaurant, which will evoke a "fanciful garden setting."