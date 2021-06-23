Cancel
Where are the voices of Central Asian and Russian Uyghurs?

By Elmira Lyapina
globalvoices.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite large Uyghur populations in Central Asia and Russia, these communities remain relatively passive in condemning human rights violations against Uyghurs in China, compared to their counterparts in Western countries. Are they actually “passive,” as some commentators suggest, or simply less visible? Is it a cultural-social issue, as human rights activism in Russia and Central Asia is still in transition, unlike in Western democracies? Is it a political issue, where outspoken activism is being silenced by states to please a lucrative economic partner? Or is it because of a lack of awareness of the issue, given its scant coverage in local languages?

globalvoices.org
