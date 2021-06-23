Cancel
Morgantown, WV

2022 3-Star Athlete Raleigh Collins III Makes Return Visit To West Virginia

By Mike Vukovcan
wvsportsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh Collins has seen and learned a lot about the West Virginia football program over the last week. The 2022 3-star athlete from Philadelphia took part in a WVU football camp on Friday and followed that up by making another unofficial visit to Morgantown on Tuesday. During this latest visit, Collins had a 1-on-1 workout with Mountaineer assistant Jeff Koonz, along with getting a tour of the campus, the facilities and of Morgantown.

wvsportsnow.com
