Colaburate Inc. Unveils Global Educational Technology App ETLEE Designed for Digital Learning

Brunch and Learn is an event launched by me, Instructor Travis A. Reeves, to educate adults (ages 21+) on computer programming and website design. People often have the perception that web design is difficult, but Brunch & Learn is an opportunity to have fun learning computer programming in a relaxed and interactive environment. I look forward to teaching you HTML, CSS, and JavaScript language while also teaching you how to build your own personal website! The theme I will be teaching you for the web design portion of the class will be geared toward E-commerce where you will learn how to place PayPal buttons and build items to sell on your webpage. In addition to learning web design, I will also be doing a lesson on mobile app design. Brunch appetizers, wine, mimosas, and light refreshments will be provided. I look forward to seeing everyone for a fun afternoon of coding, learning, brunching, and sipping.