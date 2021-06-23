Xbox Game Pass Reveals 9 New Games Coming Soon

Over the next few weeks, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have nine new games to play in various forms on the service. Revealed today by the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, the majority of these new offerings will be available on PC; the lone holdout is Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, which is already available on Game Pass for PC and Console, and will soon be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The new games also represent a nice mix of genres, which means that most users should find something to enjoy! The new games and their release dates can be found below: