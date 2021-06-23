Cancel
Technology

Everise Recognized for Customer Experience Innovation in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Everise, a next-generation outsourced customer experience firm, has been selected as the winner of “Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service” in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

TechnologyThe Independent

Artificial intelligence: fad or business staple?

According to techjury.net, 77 per cent of the world’s population uses artificial intelligence (AI) but only 33 per cent are actually aware they’re doing so. The smartphone that’s sitting beside you or perhaps in your hand, the videogames your kids are playing in the next room, the Spotify station you’ve got on in the background, and the list goes on – all utilise AI while you go about your activities.
Businessmartechseries.com

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes Accelerate their Alliance Partnership to help Organizations Evolve Towards Becoming Intelligent Enterprises

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.
Businessmartechseries.com

Accenture Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

Accenture was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire) For the third consecutive year, Accenture has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) service providers.
Softwareaithority.com

Northpass Combines the Power of LMS and CRM, Integrates Its Advanced Learning Platform With HubSpot CRM

Hubspot Customers Can Now Build Branded Academies With an Enterprise-Grade LMS to Support Marketing, Sales and Service Initiatives. Today, Northpass, the provider of the leading all-in-one learning platform, announced its latest integration has been officially listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors (ISVs) who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.
JobsAxios

Senior Digital Marketing Manager

As a Senior Digital Marketing Manager, you will be the leader on all digital marketing executions for the Agency and our clients. You will need to be able to create the end-to-end blueprints for each online digital campaign, connecting marketing strategies to the client’s goals. This includes identifying all the necessary assets and deliverables for campaigns including but not limited to: display ads, search headlines, content assets (infographics, white papers, datasheets, case studies), landing pages, blogs, website development, SEO Strategies etc.
Businessthecustomer.net

Freshworks Named in the Gartner For CRM Customer Engagement

Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced it has again been recognized as the only company named a Visionary, among 16 vendors, in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Customer Engagement Center (CEC).1 Freshworks’ Freshdesk was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.
Businesstechgig.com

Compass IDC plans to hire 200+ software engineers in India

Compass, Inc., a leading real estate technology company, today announced that it intends to double its headcount in India at the Compass India Development Centre (IDC) over the next few months. The. Compass IDC. has 200+ employees, with agile, highly-skilled software engineers and product teams who have developed multiple cloud-based...
Businessaithority.com

Salsify Named An Exemplary Vendor In Ventana Research’s 2021 Product Information Management Value Index

Recognized in highest rated category for Product and Customer Experience. Salsify, the commerce experience management platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced it has been named an “Exemplary” vendor in product information management (PIM) by Ventana Research. This is Ventana Research’s highest-rated category, representing the vendors that performed the best in meeting the overall product and customer experience requirements.
Businessmartechseries.com

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infosys BPM with the European Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Customer Experience Enhancing Solutions

Infosys BPM combines technology with human touchpoints to deliver exceptional omnichannel experiences. Based on its analysis of the European customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys with the 2020 European Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Powered by robotics, AI, machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, rich content visualization, and mobile technologies, Infosys BPM’s CX solutions deliver personalized services to customers on their channel of choice. It smoothly blends technology and human elements to present organizations with optimal customer and employee experiences, as well as, operational efficiencies.
Softwaremartechseries.com

FPT Software Strengthens Partnership with Sitecore, Promoting Digital Marketing in Japan

FPT Software, Vietnam’s largest IT firm, has signed an agreement with US-based leading digital experience software provider Sitecore, taking the partnership between two companies to a new level. As a solution partner, FPT Software will promote the adoption of Sitecore’s digital marketing solutions to a wider range of businesses, especially in the Japanese market.
Technologyaithority.com

Senet And ADTRAN Partner To Deliver Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® Connectivity To The Enterprise

ADTRAN Selects Senet’s Cloud-Based Network Management Platform to Help Customers Simplify and Streamline the Deployment of IoT Solutions at Scale. Senet, Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ADTRAN®, Inc. (ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, announced a partnership to deliver carrier-grade LoRaWAN® network services for IoT applications across enterprise and campus environments.
Drinksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Artificial intelligence ensures clean beer

The start-up founded in 2015 promises artificial intelligence to help clean beer dispensing systems Pubinno based in San Francisco. The basis for this is the so-called “Smart Tap” system, a kind of intelligent tap. The bartender can set the amount, pressure, temperature and foam height on a touchscreen. Dispensing and...
Technologymartechseries.com

Expert.ai Wins “Digital Technology” Category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards

Expert.ai , the premier artificial intelligence (AI) platform for language understanding, has won the “Digital Technology” category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. The prestigious honors recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide. Recipients were announced today by Ventana Research, the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm.
SFGate

Makers Nutrition Wins Grand in the 2021 Globee® Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

Makers Nutrition named Grand winner in the 8th Annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano and his team winners in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious awards recognize global achievements in sales, service, support, and business development.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2027 - Fireclick, Sitecore Inc., Intershop, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM

Nowadays, companies invest considerable sums in advertising new pharmaceutical products, thereby generating profits for the pharmaceutical industry. Digitization has had a decisive effect on the marketing strategies of the various players in the pharmaceutical industry market. The strong competition in the pharmaceutical industry has caused healthcare to invest in digital and physical marketing companies, which has resulted in the market size market value of big data pharmaceutical advertising.
HealthSFGate

Baby Independent Innovation Awards Announces Winners of the 2021 Award Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Baby Care Industry. The Baby Independent Innovation Awards program, a leading award platform that recognizes the innovators and leaders within the global baby care market, today announced the winners of the organization’s annual awards program, showcasing the outstanding companies, services and products that drive innovation and exemplify the best in the baby care industry across the globe.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Artificial intelligence for complex materials

(Nanowerk News) Predicting the mechanical behaviour of all the systems that surround us, from vehicles and spaceships to bridges and skyscrapers, is essential for safety and design. For more than 300 years, scientists have known how to cast the underlying physics into a mathematical formulation, and thanks to technological progress...