Ethereum did very little during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are hanging about the $2150 level. At this point in time, the market has shown itself to be resilient near the 200-day EMA, and we have even recaptured the $2000 level. The $2000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that will cause quite a bit of interest and volatility. The fact that we broke above that level is a very good sign, but we also have a significant amount of resistance just above that could come into the picture.