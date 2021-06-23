Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Connecticut Republicans choose new party chair

By Sten Spinella
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gm1U1_0adJJZ6h00
New Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto and outgoing interim Chairwoman Sue Hatfield pose Tuesday night, June 22, 2021, for a photo. (Courtesy of Sue Hatfield)

The Connecticut GOP has elected Ben Proto, a lawyer and longtime Republican politico, to be its new chairman.

Southeastern Connecticut Republicans were supportive of the choice, though some would have preferred Gary Byron, a former state representative turned talk radio show host.

Former Chairman J.R. Romano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, resigned earlier this year. Republicans were ready for a change, as Republicans have not held statewide office since Jodi Rell was governor in 2006, nor has a Republican been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2008 or won a Senate seat since 1982.

Controversy arose on Tuesday when it became apparent that Jennifer Cusato, a Florida resident, had a shot to win the state party chair race. She was ultimately disqualified since she is not registered to vote in Connecticut, but she had the support of the state House’s Conservative Caucus, including state Reps. Mike France, R-Ledyard, and Doug Dubitsky, R-Chaplin.

Eddie Aledia of Waterford, GOP state central representative for the 20th District, and Kat Goulart, chair of the New London Republican Town Committee, both originally supported Byron, though they said they’d throw their support behind whomever was chosen. Both said they liked Byron, and Proto, for that matter, because the two have been proponents of unifying the Republican Party.

“I don’t like a lot of the RINO talk that’s going around, and I think that Gary wants to create an environment where all shades of red are accepted,” Aledia said.

Goulart agreed, saying that the new chair should “reach out to everybody throughout the Republican spectrum, and the independents and unaffiliated as well, which is really important in Connecticut in order to win a general election.”

Aledia said he hopes moderate voices aren’t drowned out of the GOP going forward. The rest of the state Republican Party can take a cue from southeastern Connecticut Republicans, he said.

“I think that our district, the 20th District, serves as a model that our party should go down,” Aledia said. “We have legislators like Paul Formica, Kathleen McCarty, Holly Cheeseman, Devin Carney, who are all moderate Republicans and winning in liberal areas, tough areas for them as Republicans. They’re still winning elections. We provide a blueprint for the party.”

Goulart spoke of tribalism in both the Democratic and Republican parties between more liberal and more conservative factions of each party.

“On the Republican side, there are people a little bit further right, more conservative folks who tend to shun the more moderate Republicans and vice versa,” she said. “Really, we’re all under the same tent. We all have an ‘R’ after our name. If we can set aside, ‘You’re a little bit more conservative than me,’ ‘I’m a little bit more liberal than you,’ and understand we all have the same general conservative values, we’ll have an easier time of winning.”

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said he used to work alongside Proto in Hartford when Nystrom was a state representative and Proto helped craft a number of pieces of legislation each year as an attorney for House Republicans.

Nystrom was adamant that Proto and Republican Party leadership need to focus on issues and not get swept up in the political polarization playing out on the national level.

“Ben has got to lead from the center, he has to talk about the issues, how they affect people,” Nystrom said. “He’s got to bring the party to govern from the center. He has to go out and recruit good, solid candidates who are willing to do the hard work. There’s no freebies in this business. He will have to earn a strengthened party in the state, but that can’t be the end-all. It’s not about helping the party — it shouldn’t be — whether you’re a state party chairman or an elected official, you’re there to make the state of Connecticut a much better place for everybody to live. If you don’t carry those concerns to that job, that’s a problem.”

Community Policy
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
443
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Carney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Party Chair#Southeastern Connecticut#Republican Parties#Gop#Senate#House#Conservative Caucus#The Republican Party#Rino#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Posted by
FOX 61

Ben Proto elected CT GOP Party chair

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican Ben Proto was elected the new Connecticut Republican Party Chair on Tuesday night. Proto, a local lawyer from the Stratford area, is replacing current party chair Sue Hatfield who herself was filling in the role after longtime GOP leader J.R. Romano resigned in January. "After much...
wmay.com

FEC Delays Action On Fundraising Role For State Democratic Party Chair

The Federal Election Commission is postponing a decision on how involved Democratic Party of Illinois chair Robin Kelly can be in state party fundraising. Kelly is a U.S. congresswoman, and federal law generally restricts fundraising for state races by federal elected officials. Kelly is seeking clarification from the FEC about...
Louisville, KYWTVQ

State representative elected Democratic Party vice chair

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Rep. McKenzie Cantrell was elected vice chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party on Wednesday by the party’s State Central Executive Committee after being nominated to the position by Gov. Andy Beshear. Rep. Cantrell’s election fulfills the open vice chair position that was vacated when the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Former RNC spokesman Doug Heye on current state of the Republican party

Former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican party remains strong, nearly five months since he left the White House. Now, several GOP lawmakers are calling for election audits in states that Trump won in 2020, in response to unfounded claims of election fraud. Doug Heye, the former communications director for the Republican National Committee, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with his thoughts on the current state of the GOP, and his outlook on the party's future.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump Is Preparing for the Worst

“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked. “Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”. “Friends,” said Mike. “I had a lot of friends.”. Like Hemingway’s Mike Campbell, the Trump Organization is confronting troubles that accumulated gradually and have coalesced suddenly. And once again, friends are at the bottom of it.
Redwood City, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Political parties

It was with a wry smile that I read Mr. Aadahl’s latest denouncement of the Republican Party while fawning over his beloved Democratic Party (“Differences between R and D” in the June 28 edition of the Daily Journal). There, on the opposite page, is an article on how the Democrats...
Illinois Statehoiabc.com

Here are some new laws taking effect in Illinois on July 1

(WREX) — Hundreds of bills passed through both chambers in Springfield during the last week of the spring session. While a vast majority haven’t been signed or don’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2022, there are quite a few laws that went into effect starting on July 1, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have One Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

GOP tax attack

Republican senators are rallying against one of the main ways President Biden wants to pay for his infrastructure deal — a $40 billion infusion to help the Internal Revenue Service collect $100 billion more in taxes. Why it matters: If this partisan sentiment is as widespread as several Axios interviews...