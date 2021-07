MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Charlotte restaurant is bringing its own take on burgers and craft beer to the beach. The first-ever Moo & Brew Fest in Myrtle Beach will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to an announcement from event organizers. It’s the first spinoff of the normal Moo & Brew Fest, which will hold its sixth event in Charlotte in October.