‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ gets a retro beat ‘em up

By Ryan Leston
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Jam: A New Legacy is getting its very own video game – a retro-styled beat ‘em up, coming first to Xbox Game Pass. Digital Eclipse – the studio behind retro projects such as Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition and Mega Man Legacy Collection – will be taking inspiration from those 90s beat ‘em ups for the new Space Jam game.

www.nme.com
