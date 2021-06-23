‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ gets a retro beat ‘em up

With the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy just a few weeks away, Tommy Hilfiger and Warner Bros. have teamed up to deliver a capsule with Tommy Jeans. The wide-ranging collection features playful and bold unisex designs that highlight iconic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester, Marvin the Martian, Speedy Gonzales, Porky Pig and Foghorn Leghorn, placing them on checkered denim jackets and shorts set, popover hoodies and light wash overalls. Its tank tops and shorts also take inspiration from quintessential basketball styles with satin appliques, soft sporty mesh and logo placement. Fans of the beloved franchise can also look forward to kidswear, sleepwear and footwear for both adults and kids, the latter of which includes slides adorned with the characters and sneakers with 3D branding. Finally, a selection of accessories and limited-edition statement jewelry round up the capsule, featuring bucket and baseball hats, duffle bags, drawstring backpacks, sweatbands, socks, stainless steel and gold-plated watches, necklaces and bracelets.