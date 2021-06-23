20 Summertime Activities Kids In The Tri-Cities Will Love!

A couple weeks ago I wrote about a "Comic Crawl" that I along with my friend Chris Murray did. It was great, I spent a lot of money, good times were had by all (except my bank account). You maybe asking yourself, what's a "comic crawl"? Well, if you've heard the term "Pub Crawl", then you have a good idea. If you have NO IDEA what a pub crawl is, It's where you and a buddy (possibly several) start your night off at a bar, then you drink and move onto another bar. Then you drink, move on to another bar. Then you drink and move onto another bar. 2 weeks later you wonder why you're broke and have several weird voicemails. Well, a comic crawl is kind of the same thing, only difference, less booze & more money spent. Oh it's called a crawl in both instances because you end up on your knees. In the pub version, it's because you're too drunk to walk, in the comics it's because you're 39 years old, and your begging your wife for forgiveness because you spent WAAAAAAY too much money! Last time we hit some shops in Federal Way, Tacoma & Ellensburg. This time we took aim at Tri-Cities!