Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tri-cities, WA

20 Summertime Activities Kids In The Tri-Cities Will Love!

By Rik Mikals
Posted by 
97 Rock
97 Rock
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summertime is here! If you've got kids, you are always looking for activities for them to partake in but sometimes you hit a brick wall on ideas. Don't worry, we've got you covered with 20 activities that your kids and you'll both love. We've compiled a list of local things and a few note-worthy day road trips that are worth the drive to check out. Take a look at our list below and see if there's an activity on the list that your kids will enjoy...I'm sure you'll find something good.

97rockonline.com
Community Policy
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Society
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Tri-cities, WA
Lifestyle
Tri-cities, WA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime#Disneyland Park#The Tri Cities#Today Stacker#Touring Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Disney
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Posted by
97 Rock

5 Great Places To Take Your Dog To Cool Off in the Tri-Cities

Are you looking for the least traveled places to take your dog to cool off in the Tri-Cities?. One Reddit user asked that very same question on a recent posting. She said she was looking for a place in the Tri-Cities where her dog could get wet off the leash and away from people.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
97 Rock

Idaho Falls TikTok Star ‘Doggface 208′ Has New Alcohol Drink Out

Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, who became internationally known in 2020 after uploading a skateboarding TikTok video that went viral, has now partnered with a company that makes berry-flavored alcoholic beverages. Apodaca's video last year skyrocketed to millions of views across the planet almost overnight. The clip featured him skateboarding...
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
97 Rock

You’ve Definitely Met At Least One of These People in Tri-Cities

We all know someone like this in Tri-Cities. I moved to Tri-Cities from Iowa back in 2003. I like to think I know the area pretty well and by proxy, the people who call it home. If someone were to ask you "What kind of people live in Tri-Cities," do you think you'd have the answer? Tri-Citians are as different as the cities themselves. We have a lot of people who have doctorates, farms, boats, and who can speak multiple languages. We all seem to know someone who can play guitar and sing. All of these people make Tri-Cities feel more like home.
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

Timmy’s Washington Comic Crawl: PART 2

A couple weeks ago I wrote about a "Comic Crawl" that I along with my friend Chris Murray did. It was great, I spent a lot of money, good times were had by all (except my bank account). You maybe asking yourself, what's a "comic crawl"? Well, if you've heard the term "Pub Crawl", then you have a good idea. If you have NO IDEA what a pub crawl is, It's where you and a buddy (possibly several) start your night off at a bar, then you drink and move onto another bar. Then you drink, move on to another bar. Then you drink and move onto another bar. 2 weeks later you wonder why you're broke and have several weird voicemails. Well, a comic crawl is kind of the same thing, only difference, less booze & more money spent. Oh it's called a crawl in both instances because you end up on your knees. In the pub version, it's because you're too drunk to walk, in the comics it's because you're 39 years old, and your begging your wife for forgiveness because you spent WAAAAAAY too much money! Last time we hit some shops in Federal Way, Tacoma & Ellensburg. This time we took aim at Tri-Cities!
PetsPosted by
97 Rock

5 Tips to Help Your Pets Cope With Fireworks [VIDEO]

It happens every year. The 4th of July is awesome for humans, however, the noise can be overwhelming for our pets. Some pets get so terrified by the noise that they run from familiar people and places. Sadly, some pets get lost. To help keep your pets calm amid the...
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
97 Rock

My Favorite Cool Meals for A Hot Summer Evening

During Heatstroke 2021 in the Tri-Cities, even just a few minutes outside can be fairly exhausting. When I'm overheated, the last thing I want is food (I know, hard to believe). My wife and I have a lot of favorite winter meals like chili, beef stew, chicken noodle soup with...
TravelPosted by
97 Rock

Previous Alturas ID Hidden Gem Now A Jam-Packed Floating Circus

Over the weekend, my family and I traveled a couple hours north to one of our favorite summer camping and floating spots, only to witness an episode of MTV Spring Break. Last week I wrote a story about an area near Stanley, Idaho, that we go to every summer to float tube and camp for two to three days. My wife and other members of the group left Thursday afternoon to claim a waterfront campsite, and we ended up getting the one we've camped at the last couple of years. What we didn't know is that in the course of one year, our favorite site has become the parking lot and community float tube blow up center.
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Someone Turned Drowning Pool’s ‘Bodies’ Into a Horrific Kids Song

There are a lot of song mash-ups out there, but this one is really something else — someone turned Drowning Pool's "Bodies" into a horrific kids song. The video combines footage of Drowning Pool performing the song live with snippets of children cheering and dancing in an audience, but the audio is even more incredible. Late frontman Dave Williams' vocals are isolated with a bunch of sound effects and chimes as the background music. The kids even chant along with the numbers in the pre-chorus.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Rolling Blackouts Possible in Tri-Cities

Hot hot hot and the A/C is cranking, so I guess this shouldn't be a surprise. Officials are worried that the power and electrical companies that serve the Tri-Cities may experience rolling blackouts. Many residents in Kennewick had a power outage Sunday evening, not related to electrical overuse, and fortunately, it was fairly brief. CHEERS TO THE WORKERS THAT TACKLED IT!
Lacrosse, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Palouse Falls, a View From the Edge

Palouse Falls State Park is one of the most popular state parks located in LaCrosse, Washington. If you’re a fan of geography and the Ice Age era, then you are going to love this place. I’ve been numerous times and plan to take another trip soon. The falls were naturally...