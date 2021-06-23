Washington Nationals: Max Scherzer is all of us with pitcher checks

Major League Baseball’s ridiculous decision to suddenly begin checking pitchers for foreign substances has done absolutely nothing but cause annoyance. The umpires, who have been tasked with these checks, do not seem to want to do them. While some players are turning this into more of a farce than it actually is (unbuckling their pants, coughing, handing over random pieces of equipment, and so forth) most are begrudgingly tolerating it. Others, such as Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, find it to be the asinine exercise that most of the fans seem to regard it as.