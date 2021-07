A father and son who lead a church in Florida have been arrested for their alleged role in the Capitol riot after a member of the church who is also facing charges in the attack outed them to investigators. On Thursday, the US Attorneys Office for the District of Columbia announced that James "Jim" Varnell Cusick Jr, 72, and his son, Casey Cusick, 35, had been arrested and charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted area and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. They were also charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...