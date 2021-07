Saturday late afternoon and this morning I had rain gauge reports ranging from .2 inches to 5.8 inches that we received Saturday. The best way to sum it up, have and have nots! One farmer that received almost 4 inches of rain said "this should carry me until tasseling time." Another said "I need more very soon or it may be too late." That has been the theme this year with rainfall very variable. It just seems like we have not had general widespread rains this spring and early summer!