The Untold Truth Of The Three Stooges

The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. The Conjuring universe is back on the silver screen with its third chapter in the original series of movies, releasing the Warrens’ real-life cases back onto the world. The first two Conjuring films, in my opinion, slapped the horror community right in the face with James Wan’s directorial vision and established themselves as modern-day horror classics. It was thus interesting to discover if “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” would live up to expectations with Michael Chaves as its new director.