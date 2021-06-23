The Untold Truth Of The Three Stooges
For over eight decades, audiences have delighted in the eye-gouging, hair-pulling comic mayhem of The Three Stooges. One of the most prolific comedy teams in cinematic history, The Three Stooges starred in 190 short subjects for Columbia Pictures between 1934 and 1959. A perennial favorite on syndicated television throughout the 1970s and '80s, The Three Stooges' popularity continues into the 21st century with new fans discovering the lovable knuckleheads every year.www.grunge.com