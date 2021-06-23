Netflix’s “Sexy Beasts” Trailer Is Wild

Fans of the Don’t Starve darkly-quirky survival series received a trailer today. Don’t Starve: Newhome, a mobile version, released an animated story trailer on Friday. Shengqu Games, the developer, plans to expand Don’t Starve’s classic core survival, exploration, and crafting. It also plans to bring in new social and multiplayer elements along with a new story mode and live support. Some of the features include co-op multiplayer, faster play sessions for players on the go, and personal progression systems. The studio plans to retain the art style, challenging gameplay, and in-depth crafting. In Don’t Starve: Newhome, players will be able to build persistent housing, encounter new creatures, builds, and crafted items while working together with friends.