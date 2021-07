This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day won't officially start until Monday at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET). But you don't need to wait that long. There are already a ton of great deals already available, including some of the best prices we've seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday on a long list of Amazon devices and Apple products, including Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and more. We'll be pulling together more of our favorites here in the hours and days ahead.