These next-gen book clubs offer coffee, curated subscriptions and a touch of celebrity

When you’re a kid, there is almost nothing better than finding a book that you love and then discovering that there is a whole series featuring your new favourite characters or – even better – that the author is still going with writing them. The possibilities seem endless. There are so many options when it comes to the best book series for kids; beloved and timeless classics could fill this entire list before you even start looking at anything published more recently. But diversity is also something we should be very aware of when it comes to the books we give to children, so any good list of recommendations should also include a wide range of characters and situations. With all that in mind, here are our picks for some of the best book series for kids in alphabetical order.