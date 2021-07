The top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers were outscored by 23 points with Dwight Howard on the floor in their second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Danny Green missed most of the series due to an injury. Matisse Thybulle committed multiple unforgivable fouls. Tobias Harris missed multiple gimmes at the basket in a close Game 7. Doc Rivers ran a 10-man rotation in that loss, sat his second-best scorer (Seth Curry) for 17 minutes because of foul trouble and tried inserting an ice-cold Shake Milton into the game for the first time at the start of the fourth quarter. In total, he gave his bench 69 minutes of playing time. The Nets and Bucks combined to give theirs 49 in a more traditional Game 7 that even included in an overtime period.