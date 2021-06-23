Cancel
California State

Incredible before-and-after imagery shows impact of the California drought in one year

By CNN
KDRV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemarkable satellite images captured a year apart illustrate the severity of the California drought. Between June 2020 and June 2021, Angeles National Forest went from green and lush to brown and parched. The water in three reservoirs -- San Gabriel, Morris and Cogswell -- has declined significantly. All of the reservoirs are outlined in brown in the 2021 shot, denoting how much the water level has dropped.

