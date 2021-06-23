Cancel
Economy

We Can’t Ignore the Economy

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 8 days ago

We spend our days, weeks, months and years focusing on what we can do as emergency managers and first responders to improve the disaster resilience of our respective jurisdictions and companies. However, the economic ecosystem that we exist in is called “the economy.”. Here is a great article on the...

Career Development & Adviceenterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: 3 truths leaders can't ignore

After more than a year of working through the COVID-19 pandemic, some of us are finally starting to regain a sense of normalcy – one in which many companies have adopted a hybrid work model. While this approach offers flexibility and other advantages, it can also introduce challenges for both workers and organizations.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

We Can’t Keep Ignoring Our Current Emergencies

There is no more time. After years of advocating for more housing at all income levels while facing arguments over how much housing is too much and what color of brick is appropriate or what would “match” the area, it’s time for change. But we keep seeing resistance to change despite worsening wildfires highlighting the urgency of our homelessness, housing, and climate crises. As I read the projected temperatures of over 100°, record-setting days that are uncomfortable at best and dangerous at worst, I thought of and still think about our unhoused neighbors. These Seattleites have been priced out of their homes for many reasons: losing their jobs, going into medical debt, or simply as a symptom of our refusal to build more homes across our city.
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
Public Healthtop1000funds.com

A post-COVID economy

Joseph E. Stiglitz is an American economist and a professor at Columbia University. He is also the co-chair of the High-Level Expert Group on the Measurement of Economic Performance and Social Progress at the OECD, and the chief economist of the Roosevelt Institute. A recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences (2001) and the John Bates Clark Medal (1979), he is a former senior vice president and chief economist of the World Bank and a former member and chairman of the (US president’s) Council of Economic Advisers. In 2000, Stiglitz founded the Initiative for Policy Dialogue, a think tank on international development based at Columbia University. He has been a member of the Columbia faculty since 2001 and received that university’s highest academic rank (university professor) in 2003. In 2011 Stiglitz was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Known for his pioneering work on asymmetric information, Stiglitz’s work focuses on income distribution, risk, corporate governance, public policy, macroeconomics and globalization. He is the author of numerous books, and several bestsellers. His most recent titles are People, Power, and Profits, Rewriting the Rules of the European Economy, Globalization and Its Discontents Revisited, The Euro and Rewriting the Rules of the American Economy.
Economyhbr.org

McKinsey Institute’s Shelley Stewart: Black Americans and Economic Mobility

The leader of McKinsey’s Institute for Black Economic Mobility talks about the racial gaps in the U.S. economy. Imagine a world in which Black business owners achieved economic parity, receiving the same funding as other founders. That, alone, would create 615,000 new Black-led workplaces, according to a new report from the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility.
Real Estategreenbuildermedia.com

On the Minds of Millennials

Green Builder Media’s recent survey of hundreds of millennials provides groundbreaking insights into their home buying choices and behavioral patterns. What does this audience segment really want?. According to COGNITION Smart Data, Green Builder Media’s market intelligence service, millennials (generally, persons who are aged 25 to 40) are feeling bullish...
Forbes

What’s Your Company’s Change Archetype?

In recent years as we researched how companies can measure their ability to change and assess their strengths and weaknesses, my Bain & Company colleague Kevin Murphy and I began to see an interesting pattern. In a survey of close to 2,000 employees from 37 large global organizations operating across a variety of industries, each company seemed to have its own distinct balance of factors.
AdvocacyGovernment Technology

Return-to-Work Impacts in the Nonprofit Sector

Take a look at the bullet points listed below. They call out that over 70 percent of the nonprofit workforce is still working remotely. Additionally, this ability to work remote has impacted where people have chosen to work from. This has a big impact on organizations who do payroll and pay state and local taxes and fees.
EnvironmentFinancial Times

What business leaders can do about biodiversity

The World Economic Forum estimates that half of global GDP or $44tn depends on nature. The FT's Gillian Tett looks at what business executives can do to protect environmental assets. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player. When Prince Charles and Elon Musk are...
Audacy

How websites and apps read your mind

St. Louis, MO – When you click, "like", or watch something online or on an app, there's typically computer code that tracks that. Algorithms then try to give you more of what you want. Media literacy expert Julie Smith says sites gain revenue by holding our attention. "The algorithms tell the site or app what will most likely keep us on longer."
Businessthejacksonpress.org

Woke Companies Misuse Equity Agenda for Own Gain

“Stakeholder capitalism” upends the traditional fiduciary responsibilities of the business community by placing the want of special interests on the same level as the need for a company to turn a profit. Yet the corporate community – egged on by the radical left – has jumped on board the stakeholder...
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Public SafetySilicon Republic

In cybersecurity, ‘we can’t afford to take our eye off the ball’

Mastercard’s Mike Murnane talks about his own role in security and highlights the biggest challenges and most important skills in the industry. This week, we’ve heard from several people working within the cybersecurity industry. From Deloitte Ireland’s Arushi Doshi and Accenture’s Chris Davey to Avanade security analyst Ayesha Imtiaz, they all talked about the challenges of staying up to date with the constantly evolving threat landscape.
POTUSWashington Post

The United States can’t keep ignoring India’s Internet abuses

INDIA’S ONGOING offensive against the free Internet is a disgrace that the United States can’t afford to look away from — or it would be, if the United States appeared to be paying any attention in the first place. The cost of this complacency extends beyond the world’s largest democracy.
IndustrySKIFT

Hotels and Airlines Can’t Afford to Ignore the Seismic Shift to Leisure

Industry consultants Accenture have released a report highlighting how hotels and airlines can capture the rising demand in leisure travel and best position themselves for the post-pandemic recovery. With signs of stabilization on the back of vaccination efforts worldwide, global travel markets are eyeing a solid post-pandemic recovery. Pent-up demand...