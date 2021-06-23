Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Alexa Bliss Responds To Her Critics

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a lot of positive and negative fan feedback over how WWE has booked Alexa Bliss for the past several months. Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, then teamed with Nikki Cross to defeat Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler on RAW in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The criticism fans continued this week and Bliss responded.

www.pwmania.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nia Jax Shayna Baszler#Raw#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 6/14: Alexa Bliss a miss, too little too late for Charlotte and Ripley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Bit – MISS: Everything with Alexa Bliss ends up a miss. It was hard for me to look forward to anything happening on Raw when the first thing I saw was Bliss. I didn’t enjoy her interaction with Nia Jax and I didn’t get enthused about their announced match. The horror movie music that played while they talked on the set of Alexa’s playground was bad. Bliss did so many fake apologies in her previous personas that it got old. She hasn’t done one like that in awhile, but brought it back here. Of course, it still didn’t work.
WWEPosted by
Distractify

Alexa Bliss Fans Are Upset to Hear That She's Officially Engaged

If you're a popular personality that many people find attractive, then you're inevitably going to have a ton of folks wondering about your romantic life. People will want to know who you dated and for how long, if you have a type, and, if you are currently dating someone, how serious is it? How did you guys meet? Are there wedding plans in the future? Are you going with a DJ or a live band? Will you cave and play "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran or will you have a modicum of self-respect?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair ‘Embarrassed’ By Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has really been a huge force for WWE as a “replacement” to Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character while Bray is out to let things cool off. Bliss just demolished the entire locker room and Charlotte flair in an attempt to help WWE To promote the Hell in a Cell PPV. Charlotte Flair Raw Match Suffers ‘Disgusting Botch’.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Alexa Bliss Defeats Shayna Baszler At WWE Hell In A Cell

During Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler using her “powers” to control Nia Jax (Baszler’s tag partner), as she used Jax to help her pick up the victory in a very bizarre turn of events. You can check out some highlights from...
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch New Name After Wedding Leaks

WWE recently confirmed the news that WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have tied the knot. It is to be noted that Becky Lynch’s real name is Rebecca Quinn and Seth Rollins’ is Colby Lopez, so thereby her new real name will be Rebecca Lopez. Becky Lynch and Seth...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Major Hell in a Cell Spoiler Leaks

With all of us quickly approaching the upcoming pay-per-view, WWE Hell in a Cell, many of us are making our bets clear on our favorite stars and who will feel will end up victorious at the legendary show. It looks like many others are placing their bets as well on the show. Drew McIntyre Cryptic AEW Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Calls Out WWE Firing Ex-Boyfriend

Alexa Bliss has reacted to the release of her ex-boyfriend Murphy, along with Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. She posted a heartbreak emoji, and said, “Terrible.” Braun Strowman Fired By WWE For Surprising Reason. One star is who undoubtably safe is Finn Balor. Finn Balor is undoubtedly...
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Where Is WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt? Here's The Latest

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has been a popular heel in the company for years now, and he's currently still one of its top competitors. So ever since Wyatt lost his match at WrestleMania 37 due to Alexa Bliss' interference, and thereafter dropped off the map, fans have been a little concerned. People want answers as to why Wyatt and his persona "The Fiend" have been absent from WWE events since the annual pay-per-view, and it looks like we now have an answer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Leaks Major SummerSlam Return

Alexa Bliss recently took to social media via Twitter to announce that she will be taking her inanimate associate Lily with her on the f road this summer to WWE SummerSlam. Lily has been on ‘time out’ ever since her heinous actions towards ‘The Submission Magician’ and one half of the former WWE women’s tag team champions – Shayna Baszler after seemingly being tormented by the supernatural doll during the June 8th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. This top WWE female star recently stated she was ’embarrassed’ by Alexa Bliss.
WWE411mania.com

Nikki Cross Debuts New Superhero Look, Earns Money in the Bank Slot With Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross has a new look, and it’s heavy on the superhero inspiration as she and Alexa Bliss qualified for Money in the Bank. On tonight’s Raw, Cross was scheduled to team with her former bestie against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with spots in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. Before the match, Cross showed off her new costume and revealed that with her wins over Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, she has a new spark in her and believes she can win with positivity and spirit.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Drops Jon Moxley WWE Bombshell

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWE411mania.com

Franky Monet Lists Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Others As Dream Matches

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Franky Monet spoke about which wrestlers she’d like to face in both the NXT brand and the main roster in WWE. Here are highlights:. She said: “The whole entire WWE roster, it’s just an endless amount of first time matches for me after this decade long career, finally getting there. So there’s so many women there who have been there for quite a while that we just have never crossed paths. So this is an opportunity for so many dream matches for me from everyone at NXT to taking on the NXT Women’s Champion in Raquel Gonzalez to Dakota Kai to Ember Moon. Shotzi Blackheart and I have tagged before on the indies but never had a one-on-one match against each other, and then you look at the Nattie’s (Natalya) of the main roster. Both of us trained from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. I’d love to face Nattie. I’d love to face Naomi. I’d love to face Charlotte. I’d love for Becky Lynch to come back. Sasha Banks, the new talent in Bianca Belair and of course, Rhea Ripley, it’s just an endless amount of these dream matches, and I can’t wait to be fully, totally in the mix and really get started on that.“
WWEBleacher Report

Ranking the 5 Best Opponents for The Fiend's WWE Return

The Monday after WrestleMania 37, Bray Wyatt appeared in his Firefly Fun House and talked about looking forward to a fresh start. We have not seen or heard from him since. Obviously, it's a matter of when, not if he will return. The Fiend is still a viable character who can be part of unique storylines as long as the creative team gives it the attention it deserves.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Selling’ WWE To Big Name?

WWE releasing several stars which included Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett came upon as a surprise. Now, former WWE writer Dave Schilling believes that the company is going to the direction on putting up for sale. What is Vince McMahon planning for WWE?. In...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. * Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas vs. Xia Li and Boa. * Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and NXT...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Legend Makes ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Remark

WWE star Alexa Bliss has undergone some major gimmick changes since she had joined hands with The Fiend last year. She recently added a layer to her persona and had betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37. Bliss has been witnessed with some supernatural powers and she has been much more...