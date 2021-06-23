Cancel
Orofino, ID

Orofino Elementary School Community Garden is revived

By Lenta Hall
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, then Principal of Orofino Elementary School (OES), Shelley Brooks, had a vision for, and implemented, the student garden. Through donated funds from locals a drip irrigation system was installed, a deer proof fence was built, along with 18 4’ x 8’ raised beds and a small greenhouse. The greenhouse blew down but the beds lived on to supply students and food banks with needed nutrition, providing hands on learning for the students as well.

