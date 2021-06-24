Cancel
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips For Overcoming An Anxiety Attack In 10 Minutes or Less

Krystal Emerson
Krystal Emerson
 5 days ago

A woman sitting at the edge of a pier.Keenan Constance/Pexels

Do you ever feel like your heart is racing, that the air around you has turned to thick fog, and that your thoughts are spiraling out of control? When this happens, it's important to remember that you're not alone. An Anxiety Attack can happen at any moment and for many different reasons. Luckily, you can take steps to overcome an Anxiety Attack in 10 minutes or less. 

Anxiety is a serious mental health issue and one that can't be fixed overnight. It's also something that needs to be dealt with on an individual level. Not everyone experiences the same triggers or symptoms. However, there are some ways you can help combat anxiety in ten minutes or less. Some of these include deep breathing exercises, listening to calming music, meditation, and more.

Anxiety Attacks often stem from chronic stress. When we experience too much stress regularly without releasing some of it through healthy means (such as exercise), our bodies will eventually shut down and send us into panic mode. To help combat this problem before it even starts: set aside time each day for relaxation exercises such as deep breathing or meditation.

1. Breathe Deeply

In a world where anxiety is so prevalent, it's hard to know what to do when you're having an attack. There are many different methods of managing your anxiety, and while they all have their advantages and disadvantages, there is one that works for everyone: breathing.

Breathing exercises can help anyone manage an anxiety attack in 10 minutes or less with no side effects. The first step to overcoming your panic attacks without medication is by slowing down your breath. When we breathe deeply, our bodies release endorphins which will help us feel relaxed and calm and decrease the level of stress hormones in our brains.

As we continue to take deep breaths, we'll be able to reduce any chest pain or tightness in the lungs that come from hyperventilation. Breathe in for 4 seconds, then out for 8 seconds. Repeat this three times to complete one set.

2. Count to ten slowly and try to distract yourself with something else

Anxiety is a terrifying thing. It can take over your life and make you feel like you're in the middle of a nightmare, fighting for every breath until it finally subsides. I've been there myself more times than I care to admit, but after years of experimentation with different techniques, I found something that works wonders for me: counting backward from ten to one.  

In just ten minutes or less, this technique has helped me overcome my anxiety attack 100% of the time. You can try it next time one hits and see if it helps too. Counting down from ten to one is one of the easiest ways for people with anxiety disorders to calm themselves down when feeling anxious or panicked. This technique will help you prevent your thoughts from racing and help you feel more calm and relaxed.

3. Find a place that is quiet and calm where you can be alone

 An anxiety attack can happen at any time and in any place. It is a sudden rush of intense fear that has no apparent cause. There are many ways to manage an anxiety attack, but one of the most effective ways is to find a calm, quiet location where you will be alone. 

Find somewhere safe near your home or workplace, if possible, such as your car, because it may take hours before your body returns to normal, and you want to have access to something familiar nearby during this time. If there is nowhere that you feel safe nearby, try calming activities like deep breathing exercises or meditation that can sometimes help reduce stress levels.

As someone who has dealt with anxiety attacks for many years now, I know that finding a calm and quiet space can sometimes be really difficult, but there are always options out there. What's most important is that you find a safe and comfortable place to relax.

4. Picture yourself as relaxed as possible

Anxiety can be the cause of a lot of stress and discomfort. It's hard to feel like you have control over your life when anxiety is constantly at the forefront. So how do we stop it? How do we get out from under this weight that feels like it will never go away? You can take many steps, but one of the most important things to remember is that we need to be alone for some time to overcome an anxiety attack. 

Take time to think about what makes you happy and visualize these things that are happening around you. Then, picture yourself in a private setting to overcome an anxiety attack. The severity of your anxiety will depend on the type of trigger, whether it is generalized or situational, and your own personal reaction to stress. 

Picture yourself as a person who is relaxed and alone to get through an anxiety attack. You are not scared of being by yourself because you know the tactics to overcome your anxiety. For example, if you are feeling anxious, take deep breaths, or count down from ten to one in your head, or say it out loud, so that you can focus on something else for a minute.

5. Take a hot shower or bath

A hot shower or bath can have a calming effect on your body. The heat from the water is soothing and relaxing. In addition, the steam helps to clear your nasal passages, which can help with breathing if you are experiencing shortness of breath or difficulty breathing from an anxiety attack. 

Hot showers also promote sweating, releasing toxins in the body and reducing muscle tension, including chest muscles. If there are no showers available, take a warm washcloth and wet it before using it on your neck, face, arms, chest, or back. The warmth will help relax your muscles, which will help you release some of the tension being held in your body.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

WHYY

The Undercurrent of Anxiety

Anxiety can feel like a buzzing electric current that fuels our thoughts and behaviors. There are the well-known symptoms — chest pains, rapid heartbeat, constant fidgeting, shortness of breath, nausea — but anxiety can also be sneaky, rearing its head in all different ways. For instance — maybe it shows up in the way you check your phone constantly, worried that a friend who hasn’t texted back has gotten in a car accident. Or it manifests in your constant chatter at the office, trying to mask the fact that you feel uncomfortable around others. Or it’s the endless doctor’s visits, trying to find some kind of physical reason for why you’re not feeling well.
Krystal Emerson

6 Daily Habits That Can Dramatically Improve Your Quality Of Life

A woman preparing food.Photo by Nathan Cowley from Pexels. Did you know that the habits you have daily can dramatically affect your quality of life? Everyone has a different lifestyle. Some people have a lot of time, while others are busy all day long. No matter who you are or where you live, something can always be done to improve your quality of life.