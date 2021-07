For the Washington Nationals, we have to hope that today is the day that Jon Lester totally redeems himself. The inconsistent starter kind of was responsible for taxing the bullpen five days ago in Miami when he had nothing to give and was pulled at 2 1/3 innings and 64 pitches. The big lefty pitcher should be plenty fresh today, and the Nats just need him to do what Paolo Espino did two days ago.