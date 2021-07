As the only major that takes place outside of the United States, the Open Championship has always had an international feel. Ahead of the 2021 Open Championship on Thursday, July 15, just 30 percent of the previous 148 editions of the tournament have been won by Americans. Accordingly, only three of the last 10 winners have been from the United States: Phil Mickelson (2013), Zach Johnson (2015) and Jordan Spieth (2017). Over 55 percent of winners have been native Europeans, including the last winner, Shane Lowry of Ireland in 2019.