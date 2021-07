USA Basketball came under fire this week after WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike was left off the roster for the Tokyo Olympics. Ogwumike was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft and won the 2016 MVP and led the Los Angeles Sparks to a WNBA championship the same year. She’s been a six-time All-Star and was on Team USA for the World Cup in 2014 and 2018 but wasn’t on the team in 2012 or 2016.