Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Move Beyond Compliance Checkbox Cybersecurity to Comprehensive Strategy

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. A NYC area cybersecurity expert explains why organizations must move beyond compliance checkbox cybersecurity in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first discusses why compliance checkbox cybersecurity falls short. The author then advocates top to bottom cybersecurity awareness, including...

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Cybersecurity#Information Security#Checkbox#Prweb#Emazzanti Technologies#Notpetya#Msp#Nj Business Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Economyaba.com

How Banks Can Navigate the Minefield of Cloud Migrations

COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of emerging technologies, from automation to machine learning, and the banking industry was no exception. Having to close their physical branches, traditional banks rushed to adopt cloud solutions to accommodate remote customers, maintain services, and introduce new ones. The transformation of banking technology was already taking...
Softwarescmagazine.com

Why the security of the business depends on app security

As the demand for digital solutions keeps expanding, application security (AppSec) has become one of the most pressing concerns organizations face. Security issues are business issues today, which means a robust approach to AppSec protects a company’s bottom line. Building quality software has become the main differentiator in the overall success of companies.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Microsoft Power Platform and low code/no code development: Getting the most out of Fusion Teams

Microsoft is starting to define a development philosophy for its Power Platform, and delivering the tools needed to back it up. Microsoft's Power Platform bundles together its low code/no code tools as part of a business applications framework. Applications can be built by anyone, from business users to professional developers, mixing the skills of those who need the apps with those who build and maintain them.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Compliance is not security

The reason we wear seat belts is not to avoid getting a ticket from the police but to prevent a potential injury in a car accident. This analogy is an easy way to describe the difference between box-checking security and actual security. This message resonates with executives because they typically...
ComputersInfoworld

Rethinking data architectures for a cloud world

Data analytics solutions are continuing to emerge at a fast and furious rate. Data teams are at the center of the storm because they have to balance all the demands for access, data integrity, security, and proper governance, which entails compliance with policies and regulations. The businesses they serve need information as quickly as possible and have little patience for that precarious balancing act. The data teams have to move fast and smart.
Cell Phonesdevops.com

Leveraging the Cloud for Mainframe Access

Now more than ever, organizations around the world are looking to extend their existing mainframe investments as part of larger digital transformation initiatives. As core systems of record and reliability, mainframes continue to run many organizations’ most important applications and the idea of replacing these systems comes with greater risk than reward. While organizations are considering modernization of their mainframe investments, it’s important to remember that maintaining mainframe access and offering new ways for their users to work with the data and systems is a vital part of the larger project.
Computersaithority.com

BaaSid Has Developed Authentication And Storage That Most Clearly Utilizes Blockchain Technology

A multinational company located in the Asian countries of Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia, BaaSid aims to focus on blockchain technology application development. Since blockchain has been around for quite some time now, many developing countries, with the help of multinational corporations, are currently exploring and developing blockchain-based applications to support their financial sectors. We are witnessing FinTech applications splurging at the forefront of blockchain adoption.
Softwareaithority.com

RtBrick Simplifies OSS/BSS Integration For Network Disaggregation

A new consumer-driven API addresses the key challenge carriers face in adopting cloud-native IP networking. RtBrick has announced a new Management API for its disaggregated routing software that simplifies the integration with existing OSS and BSS systems. It dramatically reduces the amount of time and effort required to make disaggregated networks operational by using widely adopted industry tools and programming languages.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Default Cloud Security Tools May Not Protect Data Enough

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. A NYC area cybersecurity expert and cloud services provider explains why default cloud security tools leave businesses vulnerable and how to choose effective security solutions in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that the business benefits of moving to the cloud come with risk.
BusinessNetwork World

Cisco completes purchase of security risk-management firm

Cisco continues to bulk-up its security portfolio, this week closing the deal on risk-based management company Kenna Security for an undisclosed amount. Kenna’s Risk-Based Vulnerability Management system collects and analyzes security data to provide security teams with information about threats so they can prioritize remediation and better understand risks. The...
JobsAxios

Business Systems and NetSuite Administrator

Elements Brands is seeking a Business Systems & NetSuite Administrator to join our team. This position will oversee the daily operations of our NetSuite ERP system, and the complementary systems that integrate with NetSuite. The Business Systems & NetSuite Administrator will improve our ERP by implementing timely upgrades that ensure our data infrastructure and systems can scale with our rapidly growing business. You will be responsible for the maintenance and security of NetSuite as well as the education and support of our end users.
Politicssiliconangle.com

Arizona State, CrowdStrike partner for improved cybersecurity, stringent compliance requirements

Even in pre-pandemic times, there was an ever-soaring demand for solutions that can help enterprise players secure their data workloads — both physically and on the cloud. These days, however, cloud SecOps has mostly occupied a sole position as the new wave, and — combined with workers having to work from home as a result of the pandemic — its importance as a requirement for modern businesses has soared.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

RtBrick Management API simplifies integration with existing OSS and BSS systems

RtBrick has announced a new Management API for its disaggregated routing software that simplifies the integration with existing OSS and BSS systems. It dramatically reduces the amount of time and effort required to make disaggregated networks operational by using widely adopted industry tools and programming languages. Many of the world’s...
Softwaretechbeacon.com

Why data lifecycle management is key to your security approach

Many organizations struggle to struggle to control ustructured data—text files, emails, instant messages, word processing documents, and media files—across their environments. One tool that's often used to protect unstructured data is data loss prevention (DLP). These tools alone, though, can't cope with the data protection, privacy, and management needs of businesses today.
Softwareaithority.com

WANdisco Integrates DConE into Permissioned Blockchain Frameworks

WANdisco, the LiveData company, announced the availability of its Distributed Coordination Engine (DConE) to provide highly secured and reliable transactionality for permissioned blockchains (i.e. digital ledgers) within the financial sector, and other business critical applications and use cases. This new use of DConE, the only commercialized version of the Paxos...
EconomyCIO

Reinventing your business with data

Building a business that is sustainable for a long period of time isn't easy. It requires reinvention—likely multiple times over. Only 50% of businesses that were on the Fortune 500 list in 2000 are still there today. The introduction of the cloud set off a generation of reinvention, and now, the next wave of reinvention will be driven by data.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

IBM provides Kestrel, a threat hunting tool, to Open Cybersecurity Alliance

Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) announced it has accepted IBM’s contribution of Kestrel, an open-source programming language for threat hunting that is used by Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts and other cybersecurity professionals. Kestrel streamlines cyber reasoning and threat discovery, which can help analysts complete this process more quickly and effectively.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Microsoft, SES and GRC demonstrate Azure ML and AI capabilities for remote missions

Microsoft and SES, in partnership with GovSat and UK-based solutions provider GRC, came together to demonstrate how Microsoft Azure Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities can be brought directly to end-users deployed globally in a highly secure, reliable way while maintaining network sovereignty – allowing users to exploit key Azure workloads regardless of location and drastically boosting the efficiency of critical missions.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Accenture acquires cybersecurity company

Multi-national consulting firm Accenture has expanded its security business with the acquisition of Sweden-based Sentor, a provider of cyber defense and managed security, the company said Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sentor will become part of Accenture Security, which provides end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions, and managed security operations, the companies said. Sentor’s portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection, and incident-response capabilities, all powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing, and retail. Sentor is based in Stockholm, with additional offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ, Sweden. Its roughly 80 cybersecurity professionals will join Accenture Security in Sweden, extending Accenture’s local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services, according to the companies. “With the daily barrage of cyberattacks, it’s time for organizations to take a new view on managing cyber risks,” Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally, said in a statement. “Securing a business ecosystem can’t be piecemeal; it takes the right talent, investments, and technology know-how. The acquisition of Sentor further expands our ability to help clients match this challenging cybersecurity environment. We are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations in Sweden become more resilient.” The move illustrates the growing importance of cybersecurity across the supply chain and follows a host of recent acquisitions focused on developing Accenture’s data, digital, and engineering capabilities.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Impact Investing: Proven Financial Instruments And Strategies Beyond ESG

Investors are always looking for new opportunities where to allocate their funds across the spectrum of capital. This is in most cases a sophisticated process that includes strategies and many stages to evaluate potential instruments to reach a decision that requires investment management capabilities at several levels. It is normally a challenging ask from a traditional perspective, but when looking at it from a Sustainable & Impact Investing prism it becomes even more challenging to find opportunities as an investor. This goes hand in hand with the difficulty to find role models for best practices as Investment Managers, in order to launch attractive and impactful products that will attract the right value-aligned investors.