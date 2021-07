More detail comes together on middle school career gateway program. Having more student representation within the school board is a new aim for the school district. Following the guidance from the Minnesota School Board Association, Superintendent Steve Massey broached the topic at the June 3 board meeting for discussion on creating some type of avenue to involve students in the school board’s process. The board members seemed to agree that they’d like to see more student involvement, but had different ideas about what degree of involvement is appropriate or doable.