Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Graveyard Keeper: Game of Crone DLC Available Now

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor any new hallowed ground handlers in our midst, Graveyard Keeper is the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time. Your main objectives are to build and manage your own graveyard, but once you have done that why not expand into other ventures? It’s important to use all the resources you can find, though you may have to find some…inventive shortcuts to keep your overhead low. After all, this is a game about the spirit of capitalism, and doing whatever it takes to build a thriving business. It’s also a love story, and did we mention there are zombies, communist donkeys, and alcoholic talking skulls?

gizorama.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graveyard Keeper#Crone#Keepers#Inquisition#Build
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Alchemy Stars: The futuristic fantasy game is now available on Android and iOS

The long-awaited revolutionary strategy mobile RPG – Alchemy Stars is now available for mobile devices. The game is currently available in English, Japanese, and Korean languages. Those players who pre-registered are qualified to get tons of milestone rewards to help you kickstart your adventures in the game. Alchemy Stars is...
nintendowire.com

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Time Attack mode DLC now available, anniversary livestream announced

It’s hard to believe that The Wonderful 101: Remastered is already over a year old on the Switch. This cult-classic from the WiiU era was reborn on newer platforms thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign that concluded early last year. Though the title has been out for over a year now, a Kickstarter stretch goal promising a Time Attack mode DLC had yet to be fulfilled. That finally changed earlier this week when PlatinumGames released the Time Attack mode as a free DLC on the Nintendo Switch eShop, PlayStation Store, and Steam.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Infinitrap: Rehamstered Now Available

In the dark tunnels below the Earth’s crust, dark forces have been imprisoned for what seems like an eternity. Ohio Jack, the second best explorer in the world, must dance with death in order to attain the eternal life he craves. In a hostile subterranean world, full of traps, zombies, and other horrifying foes, Jack finds himself caught in a perpetual cycle of life and death as he struggles against all odds to make it through a seemingly never ending maze of death and destruction — Infinitrap: Rehamstered Is now available on Xbox One for your enjoyment!
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Sonic is now in ‘Minecraft’ thanks to a new crossover DLC

Sonic the Hedgehog is now playable in Minecraft through new downloadable content. The crossover release is part of Sega’s celebration of the blue hedgehog’s 30th anniversary and comes shortly after it hosted its first-ever “Sonic Central” event where it announced a slew of new Sonic games and merchandise like plush toys and bling.
Video GamesGamespot

Minecraft Sonic DLC Is Available Now, And It's Got Some Very Square Rings

Sonic the Hedgehog isn't done celebrating his 30th anniversary just yet, as now the blue blur has raced his way into Minecraft in a new DLC. Available now via the Minecraft Marketplace, Minecraft's Sonic the Hedgehog DLC transforms the game into a 3D runner that can be played with friends, with each player competing in a race to the finish while collecting as many "rings" as possible. I say "rings" because these are not, technically speaking, rings at all, but rather incredibly angular golden squares. But hey, that's Minecraft for you.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Surprise, Worms Rumble Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

Update (Wed 23rd Jun, 2021 11:00 BST): Surprise! It hadn't been announced at all ahead of time, but Team17 has confirmed today that not only has Worms Rumble dropped a day early, but it's available with Xbox Game Pass. It's included with Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Sonic Mania Now Available for Free on Epic Games Store

Sonic Mania was a smash hit with gamers and now you can get the game for free on Epic Games Store. The title is being offered alongside Horizon Chase Turbo for free until July 1st. Those who want the DLC expansion that offers 2 more playable characters will have to pay $4.99.
GIZORAMA

Final DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Available Now

It’s finally here: Trunks – The Warrior of Hope, the last DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, is available now for Xbox One! We spoke with Lead Producer Ryosuke Hara to discuss what players can expect from this latest drop. AL: About how much gameplay content can we expect with...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town’s third DLC is now available

Marvelous has released the third part of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town’s expansion pass. The Terracotta Oasis Expansion Pack will let players explore a new area that is home to four characters from a Story of Seasons on Nintendo 3DS. Players can meet and get to know established author Iris, eccentric woman Marian, legendary chef Raeger, and overdramatic farmer Giorgio.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Steam Summer Sale 2021 Available Now, Game Profiles Introduced

Valve has announced the launch of the Steam Summer Sale 2021, offering deals on thousands of games. At this time of writing, the headlines for the Summer Sale include Halo: The Master Chief Collection (50% off), Battlefield V: Definitive Edition (75% off), and Valheim (10% off). But these are just a few of the many, many sales going on.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Paid DLC Yukata Layered Armor Now Available

New Monster Hunter Rise cosmetic items are now available as paid DLC, which incudes the yukata layered armors shown during the E3 2021 Capcom presentation. Additional cosmetic items include a festive mask, a new hairstyle, and new themed layered armor for the Palico and Palamute. Players can choose to purchase these new items individually or in a pack.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Modern Magic Sounds Mod Reworks Casting and SFX Sounds

A brand-new PC mod for The Elder Scrolls V, the Skyrim Airgetlam modern magic sounds mod, greatly overhauls the game’s casting and SFX sounds. Released last week by modder ‘Satafinix’, this new sound mod for Skyrim has already become pretty popular among PC players. The mod replaces the game’s default with SFX and magic casting sounds with high-quality spatial sounds. The Airgetlam works in both Skyrim Special Edition and Legendary Edition and includes over 107 unique sounds. Sound samples can be found on the mod’s Nexusmods page.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members on PC, iOS

Microsoft today announced a major expansion for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows 10 PCs and iOS phones and tablets. Starting today, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Windows 10 devices and iOS phones and tablets can enjoy the benefits of Xbox Cloud Gaming via a browser. Today marks the largest expansion for the service since it first launched for Android devices.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Synth Riders Swinging Onto PSVR with Release Date Trailer

When VR first popped up everyone was excited for what it could do for FPS-style gaming, and while that did pretty well for itself it wasn’t quite in the way everyone was expecting. Games like Half Life: Alyx, SuperHot, and In Death are show stoppers, but for sheer accessibility the unforseen VR breakout was the music/rhythm genre. Games like AirTone lead the way and the major breakout hit of Beat Saber ended up being as close to a killer app as VR has seen. Synth Riders came out about a month after and, while it got a bit lost in Beat Saber’s shadow, the game never stopped growing in the years since release. The basic library now covers 55 songs in a variety of musical genres, from the standard electronic, dubstep, and licensed tracks to the entertaining-beyond-all-reason electro-swing, and soon all that music will be making the jump to PSVR.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy V and VI Leaving Steam In Anticipation of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

Fans who have interest in playing Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI on Steam need to act quickly, as these two titles are scheduled to leave at the end of next month. On each page’s respective Steam Store this message has been posted: “This game will no longer be available for purchase after July 27, 2021. Instead, please purchase the pixelated remaster version of “FINAL FANTASY V/VI,” coming soon.” There is still no release date or window for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, which is the first six Final Fantasy games sold separately as individual purchases, but the removal of these versions in less than a month suggests more sooner than later.