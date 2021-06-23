Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rivers Remains 'Bullish' on Ben Simmons Following Playoff Letdown

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlS5Q_0adJGOSt00

The critics always said Ben Simmons' unwillingness to expand his shooting range beyond the inside of the paint would limit the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs as the game slows down and half-court offenses are tested.

Before this year's postseason run, the theory was proven to be correct as Simmons struggled in two second-round series against the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors in back-to-back playoff runs.

In 2021, Simmons and the Sixers were challenged once again. In a seven-game series against the Atlanta Hawks during the second round of the playoffs, Simmons' scoring was almost non-existent at times.

Although he distributed the ball well, the non-shooting threat gave the Sixers spacing issues once again. For most of the series against the Hawks, the 76ers struggled to find an offensive rhythm, especially in Game 7.

And when the Hawks felt the game was close enough, they would challenge Simmons even more by intentionally fouling him, forcing him to shoot free throws and generate points for the Sixers. As a result, the veteran point guard struggled as he drained just 33-percent of his foul shots throughout the entire series.

Simmons averaged less than 10 points per game in the second-round series, scoring single digits in four of seven games. It was his worst scoring average in a playoff series throughout his entire career, and it came in year four.

Following the Game 7 letdown on Sunday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't offer a lot of confidence in the idea that Simmons could be a point guard on a championship-winning team. "I don't know that question or the answer to that right now," he said. "You know, so I don't know the answer to that."

After digesting the loss, Rivers offered a lot more confidence in Simmons the following day. Although Rivers acknowledges that Simmons has a lot to work on this offseason, the 76ers head coach remains committed to helping the struggling three-time All-Star this summer.

“I’m very bullish on Ben," Rivers said on Monday afternoon. "But there’s work, and Ben will be willing to do it. That’s the key. Sometimes you have to go through stuff to see it and be honest with it. Obviously, what Ben just went through, I can’t imagine that, because he has so much greatness around him and all the things that he does.”

Simmons wasn't kidding himself throughout the playoff series. Following Philly's Game 5 loss at home, the veteran guard admitted his free-throw shooting is an issue and identified his struggles as a mental problem when at the line.

Then, after his poor offensive showing in Game 7, Simmons mentioned he had a bad series. Admitting his struggles is a positive step in the right direction, but now Simmons has to be willing to work on his weak spots, which Rivers identified during his final press conference of the season.

“Some of the stuff is obvious,” Rivers explained. “We’re not hiding that Ben has to become a better free-throw shooter and a more confident free-throw shooter. If that happens, I really believe a lot of other parts of his game follows. I said that, if you remember, before the season started; the first thing I said was we got to get him to the line 10 times a night. So we got to put in work so he can get there, but if we can get him there, man, his game goes to a different level.”

Getting Simmons to where Rivers wants him to be won't be an easy task, which the head coach admitted. However, being around the veteran point guard for a full season now, Rivers is confident he can help Simmons take that next step.

"I look at this as a great challenge," Rivers finished. "But [it's] definitely a doable one.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Community Policy
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
305
Followers
805
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Toronto Raptors#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Looks Forward to Playing Game 7 vs. Hawks in Philly

Going into Friday night's Game 6 battle against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers weren't sure if they were going to get another game to play this season. As they dropped the two games prior to Friday's matchup, the Sixers had their backs against the wall in Atlanta as they trailed 2-3.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons' Trade Value Has Tanked Amid Playoff Struggles

With the Philadelphia 76ers fighting for their playoff lives, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are going to have to carry the load if they want to keep their season alive. Unfortunately for the Sixers, Simmons entered Game 6 with the same flaws he had in all the games before it. The guy can't shoot, and it's gotten so bad that the Hawks have employed a hack-a-Simmons strategy to give themselves an advantage in the series.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers Podcast: The Two Best Words in Sports, Game 7

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Atlanta for the final time this season on Friday. After allowing the Atlanta Hawks to form not one, but two comebacks in Games 4 and 5, the Sixers found themselves with their backs against the wall heading into Game 6. The atmosphere at the State...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Unhappy With Refs After Game 6 vs. Hawks

Friday's Game 6 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks wasn't a pretty one. That's especially true for the Sixers, who got themselves into foul trouble in the first quarter of the game. Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris played just four minutes in the first quarter as he...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable for Game 7 vs. Sixers

The Atlanta Hawks had a grand opportunity in their hands on Friday night. After forming an unlikely comeback during Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the Hawks took a 3-2 lead in the series. They were granted the opportunity to host the Sixers for a pivotal Game 6 matchup.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Liberty Line

Ben Simmons, Doc Rivers, and yet another offseason filled with uncertainty for the Sixers

When the lights shined the brightest, the Philadelphia 76ers shriveled into an uptight, scared basketball team. Last night, was one of, if not the worst performance I have ever witnessed as a Philadelphia sports fan. Yes, as a Philadelphia sports fan, last night's Game 7 is on the top of the list as the worst Philly sports performance ever. That's saying something. Did the 76ers underestimate the Atlanta Hawks? I don’t believe so. The Hawks were the inferior basketball team. The Sixers just failed to show up late in games, time and time again.
NBAYardbarker

Doc Rivers delivered a harsh answer about Ben Simmons

Doc Rivers gave an extremely harsh response when he was asked an important question about Ben Simmons on Sunday night. Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers lost 103-96 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons scored just five points in the game and was unplayable at times in the series due to his free throw shooting.
NBAESPN

Philadelphia 76ers have plan to address Ben Simmons' shooting woes, Doc Rivers says

The idea that Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will spend the offseason improving his shooting stroke has become an annual discussion in Philadelphia. That certainly will be the case again this offseason, after Simmons melted down at the foul line -- and disappeared from Philadelphia's offense -- as the 76ers collapsed and bowed out of the playoffs, losing in seven games to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 7

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with their backs against the wall on Friday night. Despite having a 2-1 lead in the series over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Game 4, the Sixers failed to close out two potential blowout victories. With double-digit leads in both, Game 4 and 5, the...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Hawks' Trae Young Isn't Sweating Playing Game 7 in Sixers Territory

Trae Young established himself as a star for the Atlanta Hawks early on in his career. Since joining the organization in 2018 after becoming the fifth-overall pick out of Oklahoma, Young immediately showed superstar potential. However, he was only able to do it in the regular season as the Hawks weren't quite a playoff-ready squad.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

What's Doc Rivers' Solution for Ben Simmons' Free Throw Struggles?

The narrative surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers has always been that Ben Simmons' lack of shooting would hurt them in the NBA Playoffs as the postseason progresses. With Simmons now being forced to shoot as teams are challenging him by sending the point guard to the free-throw line, Simmons' weaknesses are glaring, and it's hurting the Sixers more than the team wants to admit.
NBAFOX Sports

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers catching heat for 76ers' collapse

The Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed is up against the ropes. After blowing an 18-point lead to lose Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers did one better (or worse) Wednesday night, gagging away a 26-point cushion to lose Game 5 109-106 at home. The reaction was swift...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Report: Ben Simmons Doubtful to Play in 2021 Olympics

With few teams left standing in the postseason, most NBA teams and players have shifted their focus to the offseason. Due to the pandemic delaying it a year, the summer Olympics will commence in a month in Tokyo. Lately, we have started to see NBA players make their decision on...