Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Celtics Hire Ime Udoka to Head Coaching Position

By Kevin McCormick
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgjNT_0adJFypu00

Since the postseason kicked off, multiple head coaching positions became available throughout the league. Out of all the spots that opened up, none was stranger than the moves made in Boston.

Longtime general manager and former player Danny Ainge decided to step down from his position following the team's first-round playoff exit. It then came out that current coach Brad Stevens was stepping away from coaching and moving into the front office to replace Ainge.

The first-time executive wasted little time leaving his mark on the franchise. His first move was shipping Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City in exchange for former Celtic Al Horford and now has found his head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics have come to terms on an agreement with Ime Udoka to become the head coach. This will be Udoka's first head coaching gig in the NBA.

While he will be a first-time head coach, Udoka has spent more than enough time around the league. He played 316 games as a player across seven seasons and quickly moved into coaching following his playing days.

Udoka spent seven years in San Antonio learning under Gregg Popovich as an assistant coach. He then spent one season in Philadelphia under Brett Brown before joining Steve Nash's staff in Brooklyn.

Out of all the coaching vacancies, Boston's was one of the highly touted. Udoka will now be starting his head coaching career with a pair of young All-Stars who are getting ready to enter their prime years.

The pressure will be on for Udoka. While the Celtics found themselves with an early exit this season, they have had multiple conference finals appearances in recent years.

Udoka now is tasked with elevating Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and getting the Celtics back on top of the Eastern Conference.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

Community Policy
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
302
Followers
800
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Brett Brown
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Celtic Al Horford#Espn#The Eastern Conference#Sports Illustrated#Twitter#Kevinmccnba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Ime Udoka eyeing Will Hardy, Damon Stoudamire as assistant coaches

After praising Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and, in a later interview with 98.5 The SportsHub’s Zo & Bertrand, Marcus Smart and calling them foundational pieces for the franchise, Ime Udoka has started to build out his coaching staff and filling it with some of the young bright minds in the game.
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Boston Hopes To Get Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To ‘Retire Celtics’

There were a few buzz words being thrown around in Ime Udoka’s first press conference as he was introduced as the 18th head coach of the Boston Celtics. “Two young Pillars” were a few of them, in reference to the All-Star wing tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum that Udoka considered to be the Celtics’ foundation.
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Boston Celtics Daily Links 7/1/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. Globe Would you rather the Celtics bring back Rajon Rondo or Isaiah Thomas?. Jamal Mashburn recalled how Larry Bird responded to trash-talk at a ‘Dream Team’ practice in 1992. CelticsBlog CelticsBlog exit interviews: Carsen Edwards trying to find his fit.
NBANBC Sports

Forsberg: Should the Celtics extend Marcus Smart this summer?

New Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka dubbed Marcus Smart a “foundational piece” and suggested he can be the “heart and soul” of the team. Udoka showered Smart with praise during the coach’s first radio appearance on 98.5 the SportsHub’s “Zo & Bertrand” program on Tuesday morning, this after being asked if he considered the guard a pillar alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Hawks' Nate McMillan, Trae Young Discuss Bogdan Bogdanovic's Injury

The Atlanta Hawks have dealt with their fair share of injury setbacks throughout the playoffs. As the second-round series tipped off against the Philadelphia 76ers nearly two weeks ago, the Hawks anticipated getting De'Andre Hunter back in the mix at some point as he was dealing with knee soreness. Listed...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Force Game 7 With Victory vs. Hawks

The Sixers took the court Friday night in Atlanta with their backs against the wall. Late collapses in Games 4 and 5 found them on the brink of elimination in Game 6. Keeping their season alive on the road was going to be no small task, but they were up for the challenge. Against these odds, the Sixers managed to bounce back and force a Game 7, winning by a final score of 104-99. These teams will now head back to Philadelphia for one final showdown.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Rumors

The 2020-21 season didn’t end the way the Utah Jazz hoped it would, but it was still a special year for Quin Snyder’s squad. However, there might be some concerns about Donovan Mitchell and whether he’s content with the franchise’s current situation. During the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Remains Humble After Stellar Performance in Game 6

If there is one word to describe Tyrese Maxey's first season in the NBA, it is ready. Most rookies typically don't find themselves on a title contender in their first year, but Maxey never let that get to him. Being on a roster full of All-Star-level talent, minutes were sometimes...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Report: Ben Simmons, Sixers Aren't Rushing to Find a Trade

Following an extremely disappointing offensive showing by Ben Simmons in the second round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of thinking to do ahead of next season. Although Simmons achieved another All-Star nod this season for his regular-season progress and was even a runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award, his offensive limitations held the team back when it mattered the most.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Shaq Tells Ben Simmons to 'Man Up'

Over the years, the Inside the NBA crew has built a reputation for calling out current players. More notably, Shaq has issued "challenges" to the new generation of players. Joel Embiid has become a fixture of these talks, as Shaq and Charles Barkley have demanded more from the All-Star center. Recently Shaq has fixed his sights on a different Sixers' star.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Hawks' Trae Young Isn't Sweating Playing Game 7 in Sixers Territory

Trae Young established himself as a star for the Atlanta Hawks early on in his career. Since joining the organization in 2018 after becoming the fifth-overall pick out of Oklahoma, Young immediately showed superstar potential. However, he was only able to do it in the regular season as the Hawks weren't quite a playoff-ready squad.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers' Tobias Harris Praises Tyrese Maxey After Game 6 Performance

Unlikely heroes have become a common theme for the Sixers in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Hawks. In Game 6 on Friday, it was rookie Tyrese Maxey. Things did not get off to a perfect start for the Sixers on Friday. On top of a slow start offensively, two starters found themselves in foul trouble. With Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris on the bench, Doc Rivers called on Tyrese Maxey to provide a spark off the bench.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers Playoff Watch: Bucks Force Game 7 vs. Nets

When the series against the Bucks and Nets was in its early stages, many feared that it wasn't going to live up to expectations. Brooklyn took a commanding lead early and looked to be well on their way to the Eastern Conference finals. Since then, Milwaukee has made things very...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers have been backed into a wall by the Atlanta Hawks. The series they once seemed in control of is now Atlanta's to lose. Ever since the second round began a couple of weeks ago, the Hawks established themselves as a team that shouldn't be underestimated in the Eastern Conference.