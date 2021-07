Campaigners are taking Boris Johnson’s government to court over its failure to investigate allegations of Russian interference in UK elections.The High Court will on Tuesday hear an application for judicial review of Mr Johnson’s refusal to comply with the recommendations of parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, which last year warned that Moscow was targeting the UK with disinformation on social media and through other channels, in the hope of influencing votes from the 2016 EU referendum onwards.The report, published in July 2020, said that protecting the UK’s democratic system “must be a ministerial priority”. But it found that London’s...