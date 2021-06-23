Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecklenburg County, NC

‘Appalling’: CMS teacher allegedly posts controversial vaccine comment

By Elsa Gillis, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309JUo_0adJFHK100

CHARLOTTE — Brooke Weiss, chairwoman of Moms for Liberty in Mecklenburg County, said she could not believe what a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher posted in a private Facebook group.

The post, which appears to be from Olympic High School biology teacher Patrick Dohmen, reads, “Let the (COVID-19) delta variant take ou(t) these people and their unvaccinated children.”

[1st winner in NC’s $1M vaccine lottery selected; Not yet ID’d]

“I think (these sentiments) are appalling,” Weiss said.

Moms for Liberty in Mecklenburg County is a nonpartisan organization that fights for parental rights.

“He literally wished death upon students, and that’s not taking into account he is a biology teacher,” Weiss said. “He railed against unvaccinated children and parents and brought up natural selection. He wanted natural selection to kill these people.”

She said people who are in positions of authority, such as teachers, shouldn’t be making those types of comments.

“In my opinion, a man who expresses hatred does not have any business having any influence on our children,” Weiss said.

Channel 9 contacted CMS and learned Dohmen has been a full-time biology teacher at Olympic since 2016.

The district said they are investigating the incident.

Weiss said if there is disciplinary action from the school district, it should be made public.

“There needs to be a consequence,” Weiss said. “The consequence isn’t up to me, but there needs to be a definite consequence. And the public needs to understand there was a consequence.”

Channel 9 has attempted to contact Dohem for a comment.

(Watch: 153 hospital workers fired, resign over vaccine rule)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
40K+
Followers
51K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Moms For Liberty#Olympic High School#Channel 9#Cms#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Lottery
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Donate $9 to provide homework supplies for students

WSOC-TV’s 9 School Tools campaign is a part of the Channel 9 Family Focus brand and was introduced in 1997. Covering over 22 counties, 9 School Tools is the largest school supply drive in the Carolinas and has served over 3 million children to date. In partnership with Communities in Schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Classroom Central, WSOC-TV collects school supplies, which are then distributed to students in grades K-12.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Donate $25 to fill a student’s backpack with school supplies

WSOC-TV’s 9 School Tools campaign is a part of the Channel 9 Family Focus brand and was introduced in 1997. Covering over 22 counties, 9 School Tools is the largest school supply drive in the Carolinas and has served over 3 million children to date. In partnership with Communities in Schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Classroom Central, WSOC-TV collects school supplies, which are then distributed to students in grades K-12.