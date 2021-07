Last week I got the opportunity to stay at a beauty luxurious rental property on Lake Lanier and it was the most relaxing place I stayed in a long time! It was extremely peaceful and tranquil and I can’t wait to head back! Actually, I will be heading back there for my annual “Girls Night In” so be sure to check back for that! While there lounging around, I wore this pretty tie-dye satin jumpsuit that was extremely comfy! More pictures inside and where to find. If you are looking for a staycation spot here in Georgia, you must check out Southern Shore Cove, their rental property is amazing and it’s such a fun place to head to for a lil me time!