Move over, Prime Day. Retailers big and small are holding their own sales this weekend to compete with Amazon Prime Day, which is exactly why Target’s Deal Days is slated to be better than ever. Set for June 20th through 22nd, the event will offer “hundreds of thousands” of discounts across every category, including electronics, home goods, toys, beauty and — for the first time ever — food and beverages. Special limited-time deals will be offered every day, so you might want to keep an eye on Target.com or download the Target App to avoid missing out.