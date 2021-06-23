Glovsky & Glovsky LLC welcomes new attorney

Glovsky & Glovsky LLC, a full-service law firm founded on a commitment to clients and community, recently welcomed attorney Donald M. Greenough to the firm. For more than 40 years, Greenough has focused his practice on estate planning and administration and business law, while also assisting clients with land development and municipal permitting. Greenough and his entire team – Linda Lincoln, Ann Marie Cornacchia and Trish Beauchamp – will relocate from their offices in Ipswich to the Glovsky office at 8 Washington St., Beverly, as of Oct. 1.