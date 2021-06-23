Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ipswich, MA

Glovsky & Glovsky LLC welcomes new attorney

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlovsky & Glovsky LLC, a full-service law firm founded on a commitment to clients and community, recently welcomed attorney Donald M. Greenough to the firm. For more than 40 years, Greenough has focused his practice on estate planning and administration and business law, while also assisting clients with land development and municipal permitting. Greenough and his entire team – Linda Lincoln, Ann Marie Cornacchia and Trish Beauchamp – will relocate from their offices in Ipswich to the Glovsky office at 8 Washington St., Beverly, as of Oct. 1.

www.wickedlocal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Beverly, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Beverly, MA
City
Ipswich, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Glovsky Glovsky Llc#Rutgers University#Ipswich Family Ymca#Ipswich Co Operative#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden mourns with Florida families, search of collapsed condo ruins resumes

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 1 (Reuters) - Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search of scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began...