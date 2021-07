We are right in the thick of MLB prospect season, and Tuesday marks the big league debut of the player widely regarded as the best prospect in baseball, Wander Franco. The 20-year-old Franco has torn up every level he's played at so far, including a recent Triple-A stint where he slashed .315/.367/.586 with 7 HR, 35 RBI, and 5 SB in just 39 games. The Rays have lost their last six games and now trail the Red Sox by half a game in the competitive AL East. They'll be hoping that Franco hits the ground running and provides the team with an offensive spark. Otherwise, the reigning AL champs could be on the outside looking in come playoff time.