Nonprofit investing $25M to build homes in Ensley

The booming housing market has not been kind to house flippers. Average profits on house flipping fell to $63,500 in the first quarter of 2021, down from $71,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. And while profits were still up slightly from the $62,000 in profits house flippers typically got during the first quarter of 2020, the overall return on investment was 37.8% – the metric's lowest point since the second quarter of 2011 when the nation was emerging from the Great Recession, according to data from national property database Attom.