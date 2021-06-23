Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Nonprofit investing $25M to build homes in Ensley

By Avalon Pernell
Posted by 
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Birmingham has given a green light to a $25 million deal with a national nonprofit that will build affordable homes in a historic neighborhood.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
City
Ensley, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Real estate Leads - June 25, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Real EstatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Many millennials can't buy houses. Apartments are getting larger instead.

A lack of affordable homes are keeping millennials renting — and that means apartments are getting larger. RENTcafe analyzed 92 cities and apartment floor plans in buildings currently under construction, with 36% trending toward larger apartments than what had been built in the last five years, according to data from its sister company, Yardi Matrix. The average one-bedroom apartment over the last five years was 752 square feet, while under-construction, one-bedroom apartments were 28 square feet larger. Three-bedroom apartments over the last five years averaged 1,462 square feet, but three-bedroom apartments under construction were 105 square feet larger.
Income TaxPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - June 25, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Releases of Federal Tax...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

New Rodney Scott’s, Hero Doughnuts, Pants Store locations planned for Stadium Trace Village

Several popular Birmingham retailers are planning to open new locations in Hoover's Stadium Trace Village. NextGen BHM: Real Estate and Construction will honor the next generation of leaders in the real estate, development, construction and design industries. These awards will honor individuals under the age of 30 who are already making waves in Birmingham.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Study: Birmingham ranks among best places to retire based on medical care

Birmingham has been recognized as one of the top places in the state to retire based on access to medical care, but overall, the city did not crack the top 10. That’s according to a recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset that ranked 93 Alabama cities for best places to retire based on tax burden, access to medical care and opportunity for recreation and social activity.
Real EstatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Covid-19 fueled a hot housing market. But home flippers are feeling the squeeze.

The booming housing market has not been kind to house flippers. Average profits on house flipping fell to $63,500 in the first quarter of 2021, down from $71,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. And while profits were still up slightly from the $62,000 in profits house flippers typically got during the first quarter of 2020, the overall return on investment was 37.8% – the metric's lowest point since the second quarter of 2011 when the nation was emerging from the Great Recession, according to data from national property database Attom.
Trussville, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Pet Supplies Plus planning Trussville location

A popular pet store is coming to a shopping center in the Trussville area. Pet Supplies Plus plans to open a location at 1672 Gadsden Hwy. in The Promenade at Tutwiler Farm. According to the Trussville Tribune, the store is opening in the former LifeWay Christian retail location that closed in 2019. Earlier this week, the Michigan-headquartered chain presented plans for its signage to the city's Design Review Committee.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham's Largest Privately Held Companies

Information was obtained from company representatives, BBJ records and company websites. Information could not be independently verified by the BBJ. Some figures are estimates based on the latest available records. Companies are limited to those headquartered in the Birmingham metro area. Holding company revenue may reflect adjusted figures based on percent ownership of other businesses. Some employment figures may exclude contractors. Only those that responded to our inquiries or those with available data were listed. Local figures refer to the Birmingham metro area. In case of ties, companies are listed by number of local employees.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Magic City Newsmakers: Hatching Hope, Cala Coffee, Samford, Alexander Shunnarah and more

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute will held its annual Juneteenth (Freedom Day) Celebration on June 19. The commemoration was a day-long festival of heritage and culture. Hibbett Sports, in partnership with Nike, has awarded three girls’ basketball programs $5,000 each for their upcoming season. The three basketball teams selected for donations and check presentations include Birmingham’s Huffman High School, Mississippi’s Ridgeland High School and Decatur’s Southwest DeKalb High School.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Architecture Firms

Information was obtained from firm representatives, BBJ records and internet research. Information on the List was supplied by individual firms through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the BBJ. Only registered or licensed architects and interior designers in metro Birmingham offices are included in the totals for each firm. Only those that responded to our inquiries or those with available data were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed by total number of employees.