Pensacola, FL

Six Pensacola State College instructors honored by National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development

pensacolastate.edu
 8 days ago

Six Pensacola State College instructors are recipients of the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development’s (NISOD) Annual Excellence Awards. • Randal Evan McClellan, physical science instructor. • Jimmie Langham, culinary arts instructor. • Sarah Meyer-Patterson, Veterinary Technology program director. • Scott Schackmann, Spanish instructor. • Britni Schoolcraft, English instructor.

www.pensacolastate.edu
Pensacola, FL
