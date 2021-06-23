Six Pensacola State College instructors honored by National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development
Six Pensacola State College instructors are recipients of the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development’s (NISOD) Annual Excellence Awards. • Randal Evan McClellan, physical science instructor. • Jimmie Langham, culinary arts instructor. • Sarah Meyer-Patterson, Veterinary Technology program director. • Scott Schackmann, Spanish instructor. • Britni Schoolcraft, English instructor.www.pensacolastate.edu