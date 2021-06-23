Cancel
Galaxy Tab S7 FE debuts in India with pen flourishes and a study focus

By Dominik B.
SamMobile
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available for purchase in India starting this week, all according to plan. To announce the development, the company’s local branch debuted a video ad that’s all about pen flourishes, of all things. Though it also frames the Galaxy Tab S7 FE as the ideal study pal, which is a pretty believable claim.

www.sammobile.com
