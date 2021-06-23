Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Statement from Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

Posted by 
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 8 days ago

Our residents expect the City Council to pass critical legislation that impacts their daily lives. However, today, a small group of Aldermen brazenly created a spectacle and did a disservice to their constituents, instead of raising their concerns through the appropriate forum. As a result of their cynical actions, the City Council failed to pass protections and relief for our hotel workers, primarily Black and brown women, who were most impacted by the pandemic, and our small businesses. On Friday, we look forward to continuing our work on behalf of Chicagoans.

Community Policy
Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

43
Followers
271
Post
799
Views
ABOUT

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Aldermen#Chicagoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNNewsbug.info

Minneapolis Council members agree to withdraw proposal to replace Police Department; local activists' plan will proceed to November ballot

MINNEAPOLIS — Three Minneapolis City Council members on Wednesday agreed to withdraw their proposal asking voters to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, saying they hoped to avoid a scenario that could confuse voters this November. Because their proposal was similar to one advanced by a new political committee called Yes4Minneapolis,...
WeatherThe News

FROM THE MAYOR:

Although we are attempting to return to normal following our experience with the COVID-19 virus; there are variants of the virus that are causing further infections. It is important that all of us become vaccinated in order to combat this issue effectively. Not only does it protect you but will deter the spread of the disease. I don’t think any of us wishes to return to the lifestyle we had in 2020.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says criticism of her temperament is ‘about 99%’ because she’s a Black woman

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday night that “about 99%” of the criticism she receives over her temperament is due to the fact she’s a Black woman. The mayor made the comment during an interview on WTTW-Ch. 11 after being asked about questions people have raised over temperament and how she reacts to criticism. The mayor has been known to be tough on staff and confrontational with critics, ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WBEZ

Chicago City Council Delays Votes — Again — As Power Struggle With Mayor Lori Lightfoot Continues

Chaos ensued at Chicago’s City Council meeting today, with aldermen voting to abruptly end their monthly meeting after approving just one item on the agenda. The parliamentary disorganization has now created a backlog of items awaiting a vote, including whether or not to rename Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, the Black man credited as the city’s founding father.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

No vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive for DuSable as City Council adjourns amid fight over Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new Law Department nominee

Aldermen on Wednesday temporarily derailed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s appointment of a new top city lawyer over the Law Department’s treatment of Anjanette Young in her lawsuit over an infamous botched police raid. The spat again delayed an expected vote on a plan to rename Chicago’s storied Lake Shore Drive in honor of the city’s Black founder, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable. When the City Council ...
Chicago, ILMSNBC

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declares racism a public health crisis

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared racism a public health crisis and pledged nearly $10 million in COVID-19 federal relief money to fight it. According to a new study by the Chicago Department of Public Health, Black residents in the Windy City have a life expectancy 9 years shorter than non-Black Chicagoans. Mayor Lightfoot joined Jonathan Capehart to discuss.
Politicstheashlandchronicle.com

Just Released: Joint Statement from Ashland’s Mayor & Councilors DuQuenne and Moran 6/18

By a wide margin the citizens of Ashland last year voted to adopt a more professional form of government and elected us to lead that effort. We appreciate the years of service given to the city by Adam Hanks and David Lohman and wish them well in the future. Over the past six months we have relied upon their experience. We did not ask them to resign and were surprised by their decisions.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Eleventh-hour compromise reached on civilian police review over Lightfoot’s objections, but mayoral ally refused to consider it

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was spared a bitter political defeat Friday on the pivotal issue of civilian police oversight by the narrowest of margins. By a 10-9 vote, the Committee on Public Safety refused to consider an eleventh-hour compromise hammered out without the mayor’s input that would give a civilian oversight panel the final say on police policy disputes.
Religionarctictoday.com

Iqaluit’s mayor wants to tax city’s churches

Iqaluit’s mayor says churches should be taxed and he will bring forward a motion to do make them pay municipal property taxes at the next city council meeting, scheduled for July 13. Mayor Kenny Bell tweeted he would move to amend the city’s exemption from property taxation bylaw shortly after...
Politicsredlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands council receives an update on Housing Element

The Redlands City Council received an update for the sixth cycle Housing Element for the planning period from 2022 through 2029 during its special meeting on Tuesday, June 29. As a required element of the General Plan, state law requires that every jurisdiction regularly update its Housing Element. The city’s current 2013-21 Housing Element is for the fifth cycle planning period and will end this year. The city must update its Housing Element every eight years in order to comply with the state’s Housing Element law by Oct. 15.