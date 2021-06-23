A Ford Maverick ST Could Be Lightning in a Compact Truck Bottle
The signs are right there in front of you: the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup has some latent performance potential. With its available turbocharged 2.0-liter "EcoBoost" engine and optional all-wheel-drive, the little Maverick should already be a solid performer. Credit the fact the 250 hp four-pot only has to move around 3,700 pounds of truck. But there are spicier powertrain options that, in theory, can find a home under the Maverick's hood, and that inspired us to imagine what a Maverick ST might look like.www.motortrend.com