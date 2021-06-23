Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

A Ford Maverick ST Could Be Lightning in a Compact Truck Bottle

MotorTrend Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe signs are right there in front of you: the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup has some latent performance potential. With its available turbocharged 2.0-liter "EcoBoost" engine and optional all-wheel-drive, the little Maverick should already be a solid performer. Credit the fact the 250 hp four-pot only has to move around 3,700 pounds of truck. But there are spicier powertrain options that, in theory, can find a home under the Maverick's hood, and that inspired us to imagine what a Maverick ST might look like.

www.motortrend.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Maverick#Ford Bronco Sport#Trucks#The Maverick#C2#The Bronco Sport#European#Lincoln#Corsair#Ford Focus Rs#The Focus St#Gmc#Toyota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

A Fully-Loaded Ford Maverick Costs Just Over $40,000

After Ford teased a new compact pickup truck and spy shots confirmed it would be smaller than the Ranger, we now know everything about it, including its price tag. The 2022 Ford Maverick arrives sporting a bargain-basement $19,995 price tag (plus a $1,495 destination fee) for the XL model with the hybrid drivetrain. The standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mated to an electric motor, sending 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels through continuously variable transmission. While this isn't the toughest-sounding setup we've seen in a truck, it yields a spectacular 40 mpg with over 500 miles of range.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevrolet Camaro Looks Perfect In Vivid Orange Metallic

Despite continually falling behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in the muscle car sales battle, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. After suffering production setbacks brought by the ongoing semiconductor shortage, the Camaro will come back fighting for the 2022 model year. Last month, we learned that the...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Wrecked C8 Corvette on eBay Is a Part-Out Bonanza for Project Cars

If you're looking for a low-mile LT2 or a bare C8 frame, we've got good news for you. Finding parts for a recently released car can be awfully tough during normal times, never mind during a global parts shortage. With that problem bringing Chevrolet Corvette production to a halt again, C8 owners waiting on parts for one reason or another can only twiddle their thumbs until GM comes through or someone else wrecks and parts out their C8. Their wait though may now be up, as there's currently a C8 being parted out on eBay.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Escalade Pickup Truck Cadillac Refuses To Build

We all know how much hip-hop artists love using the Cadillac Escalade in their music videos, but when they're rapping about all their cash, they never mention how those dollar bills are transported. Well, the summer's perfect way to flex on your fam has arrived. This is the Escalade pickup, and it's a mashup of the blingy Caddy SUV and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. There's no better way to transport your hoes (and other garden equipment) through the hood while letting everyone know that you've got stacks in the safe. In our eyes, it looks stunning, but what makes it particularly special is that this seems to be the first of its kind.
Carsfordauthority.com

Here Is The Entire 2022 Ford Maverick Order Guide

After months of leaks, spy photos, and speculation, the 2022 Ford Maverick was finally revealed yesterday morning. Since then, we’ve explored the origins of the compact pickup’s name, maxed one out, price-wise, and revealed all the specs of the new Maverick. Now, Ford Authority has gotten its hands on the entire 2022 Ford Maverick order guide, which provides some great information for anyone looking to spec out one of these trucks.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Here's How The Tiny 2022 Ford Maverick Compares To Ranger, F-150

Where exactly does the Maverick fit in Ford’s growing lineup of trucks?. Ford has made a really big deal about its new small truck, the Maverick – and rightfully so. The pickup arrives with a car-like unibody construction, a standard hybrid engine good for up to 40 miles per gallon in the city, and a starting price under $20,000. But in Ford's already expansive truck lineup, where does the new Maverick fit exactly?
CarsPosted by
Motorious

$1-Million Mid Engine Charger Custom Built For Fast 9

It is no secret that Dom Toretto from the Fast Saga favors classic Chargers but in the latest installment, F9, he got a major upgrade that ended up costing Universal Studios a pretty penny. From the very beginning, Dom’s Charger captivated audiences. With its unmistakable stance and an enormous blower...
Carsowegopennysaver.com

Cars We Remember – Big and medium-size 1960s muscle cars

Q: Hi Greg and I enjoy your columns on the muscle car era very much. In what year did the Big Three produce its first real full-size muscle car? Which manufacturer’s car was your favorite? Even though I’m a big Ford fan, can you touch on all three of Ford, Chevy and Plymouth/Dodge? Also, which of their midsize cars were the hot tickets back in the 1960s? Thanks much, Earl P. from Rhode Island.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Maverick First Look: Small Truck, Small Price, Big MPG

Where did all these Ford game changers come from all of a sudden? The 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup offers up to 563 hp, 300 miles of range, and 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, and it affordably ($41,669 to start!) electrifies the best-selling truck in the world. And now this truck, the new 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, looks like it will shake up the smaller end of the spectrum.
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

Ford Maverick reaches 36,000 reservations in first week

June 18 (UPI) -- The new compact Ford Maverick created a buying spur with 36,000 customer reservations during its first week, Ford Motor Co.'s CEO Jim Farley said Thursday. Farley revealed the numbers about the buzzy hybrid at the company's Deutsche Bank "fireside chat." "The appeal of Ford and its...
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Chevy Tahoe Looks Mean Wrapped In Army Green

The owner of a 2021 Chevy Tahoe has given his full-size SUV a mean custom exterior appearance by wrapping it in a unique matte green shade evocative of the tactical green hue that sometimes adorns military vehicles. The owner of the vehicle shared photos of his uniquely customized 2021 Chevy...
Kansas City, MOHot Rod

Rare 1970 Mach 1 Ford Mustang Twister Special

This 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special was found packed in a garage with an equally interesting Torino Twister Special 429 SCJ Ram Air car. Twister Specials had a dealer graphics package designed to boost sales in the Kansas City sales area. There are also High Country Specials, Blazer Limited Editions, and the infamous Playmate Pink options from the swinging '60s, but that is another story.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Guy Buys Last 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport In The US

Automotive YouTuber itsjusta6 bought the last single cab 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport in the United States, which is really something. Most people want 4 doors on their truck these days, even if it’s a performance model, but being a young single guy he isn’t as concerned about hauling the kids around with his new toy. Shelby actually made 250 of these for the 2020 model year, this being the last one to leave a dealer’s inventory.
Carsgmauthority.com

Twin-Turbo Chevy Chevelle SS Has 800 HP And 22-Inch Wheels: Video

A custom Chevy Chevelle SS is the subject of new video uploaded to the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube – but unlike many of its other featured vehicles, this Chevelle SS puts an emphasis on style over performance. Our reason for saying that lies with this car’s oversized 22-inch wheels. Whereas...
Buying CarsCarscoops

Any Ideas What To Do With This Wrecked 2021 C8 Corvette?

For all the guff that Mustangs get on the internet, the truth is that many sports cars meet an untimely end. Take, for instance, this 2021 Chevrolet Corvette available on IAA. The totaled C8 Corvette was in a front-end collision that pretty much ruined the front half of the car. Although the rear wasn’t completely spared, it’s possible that the engine could still be in reasonable condition. Secondary damage in the form of a “biohazard” is pretty grisly, though, and doesn’t really bear thinking about.