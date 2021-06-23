A Ford Maverick ST Could Be Lightning in a Compact Truck Bottle

We all know how much hip-hop artists love using the Cadillac Escalade in their music videos, but when they're rapping about all their cash, they never mention how those dollar bills are transported. Well, the summer's perfect way to flex on your fam has arrived. This is the Escalade pickup, and it's a mashup of the blingy Caddy SUV and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. There's no better way to transport your hoes (and other garden equipment) through the hood while letting everyone know that you've got stacks in the safe. In our eyes, it looks stunning, but what makes it particularly special is that this seems to be the first of its kind.