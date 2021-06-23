Is Tim Burton Working On A Saw Movie?

A great plot twist makes a good movie unforgettable. Throughout the history of cinema, and especially more recently from the 1990s to the 2000s, plot twists have become an invaluable part of a film. From ﻿The Sixth Sense's﻿ "I see dead people" line to the first rule of ﻿Fight Club﻿, plot twists have become a defining element of any movie as well as a trademark of many directors, some of which have mastered the art of a good plot twist, notably Christopher Nolan and M. Night Shyamalan. While a great plot twist can save a dying movie, it could also kill a decent movie. Not all plot twists are great, but the ones that are, usually lead to the movie achieving an 'iconic' status coveted by all actors and directors in the industry alike, no matter the awards they have on their shelves. ﻿