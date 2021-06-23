Is Tim Burton Working On A Saw Movie?
Tim Burton is a name that many people associate with films like "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Beetlejuice," and "Edward Scissorhands." His frequent collaborators include Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, and Danny Elfman, and Burton's been nominated for two Academy Awards. Burton's most recent project was the Disney live-action adaptation of "Dumbo" in 2019, but since the film's release, he's been relatively quiet. There was talk of a "Beetlejuice 2" being in development, but that's seemed to have stalled in recent years. As Burton usually has a few projects in development at all times, fans are starting to wonder if there's a secret project that the auteur filmmaker is working on, and it's all thanks to his website.www.looper.com