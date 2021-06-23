New Centurion Lounge Reopens at LaGuardia Airport

With a steady increase in flights and a decrease in the number of Covid-19 incidences, Airport Lounge Europe is going back into operation as of today. The reopening of Airport Lounge World will follow on July 1, 2021 - both of them are located in Munich Airport’s Terminal 1. The use of the lounges is, of course, in line with the hygiene and health precautions currently in force, such as distance rules and the wearing of FFP2 masks when moving around the lounge. The Airport Lounge Europe is accessible to passengers with departures within the Schengen area, while the Airport Lounge World opens its doors to guests with flights from and to non-Schengen countries. The capacity of the lounges has been reduced for the time being in accordance with the precautionary measures. Terminal 2 passengers may reach both lounges via shuttle bus connection.