I don’t know about you, but I’m still the type to wrap my phone up in a case. Despite the fact that phones are supposed to be able to take drops better these days, I still don’t trust a naked phone to survive a drop on concrete. That’s why I still keep my phones protected. However, I don’t just use any case. I want a case that is not only protective, but also looks good and on top of that, ones that might have some added benefits other cases don’t have. For example, the Incipio Duo, Grip, and Organicore cases for the Samsung galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are very much what I look for in phone cases and their line-up does a good job checking all the right boxes on my list of features.