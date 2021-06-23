West Plains Bank Opens Houston Branch

West Plains Bank and Trust Company now offers full-service banking at its Houston Branch, 6783 Highway 63, Suite 2, Houston, Mo., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location first opened as a Loan Production Office in January 2021 and, after receiving approval from the State of Missouri and FDIC, began offering retail banking services on June 4, 2021. Construction is expected to begin on the permanent branch, which will be located at 1473 South Sam Houston Blvd., in Houston, Mo., later this year. A full-service, deposit-capable ATM is expected to become operational within the next few months at that location.