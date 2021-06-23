Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, MO

West Plains Bank Opens Houston Branch

howellcountynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Plains Bank and Trust Company now offers full-service banking at its Houston Branch, 6783 Highway 63, Suite 2, Houston, Mo., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location first opened as a Loan Production Office in January 2021 and, after receiving approval from the State of Missouri and FDIC, began offering retail banking services on June 4, 2021. Construction is expected to begin on the permanent branch, which will be located at 1473 South Sam Houston Blvd., in Houston, Mo., later this year. A full-service, deposit-capable ATM is expected to become operational within the next few months at that location.

www.howellcountynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
West Plains, MO
Business
City
Houston, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Banking#Banking Services#Loan Production Office#Fdic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...